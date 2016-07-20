WASHINGTON, July 20 The U.S.-led coalition to
defeat Islamic State in Iraq and Syria will investigate reports
of civilian casualties in an air strike near Manbij, in northern
Syria, U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter said on Wednesday.
Carter was speaking to reporters after a meeting with
defense ministers of around 30 countries on the campaign to
defeat Islamic State. Some of those countries, Carter added, had
indicated their intent to contribute more to the campaign, which
is seeking to wrest away the militant group's control of parts
of Iraq and Syria.
