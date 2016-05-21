BAGHDAD May 21 At least four people were killed
and 90 injured among anti-corruption protesters who stormed
Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone on Friday, hospital
sources said on Saturday.
Iraqi security forces used live and rubber bullets as well
as tear gas to dislodge the protesters from the district that
houses government buildings, parliament and embassies.
The toll, compiled from four hospitals where casualties were
taken as well as Baghdad's central morgue, accounts for bullet
wounds only, not cases of suffocation caused by tear gas.
The disturbance was the second breach of the Green Zone in
less than a month.
Protesters included supporters of powerful Shi'ite Muslm
cleric Moqtada al-Sadr and people from other groups upset with
the government's failure to approve anti-corruption reforms and
improve security against bombings by Islamic State militants.
The government briefly imposed a curfew on Baghdad on Friday
and authorities later said that order had returned after what
they called rioting at the Green Zone.
Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, in a late-night speech,
condemned the Green Zone breach and warned against chaos and
strife: "The law must take its course with every transgressor."
Sadr expressed support for what he called a "peaceful
spontaneous revolt" and condemned the government for "killing
its children in cold blood".
