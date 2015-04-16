WASHINGTON, April 16 Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar
al-Abadi said on Thursday he had asked for more protection for
the Reuters office in Baghdad after the news agency's bureau
chief left the country due to threats.
Abadi, who has been in Washington meeting with President
Barack Obama to seek support in fighting Islamic State
militants, said he was seeking more information after last
week's departure from Iraq of Reuters bureau chief Ned Parker.
"We want more information so that I can take action," he
said at an event organized by the Center for Strategic and
International Studies.
After a Reuters report last week that detailed lynching and
looting in the city of Tikrit, a post on a Facebook page linked
to armed Shiite groups demanded Parker be expelled. One
commenter said killing him would be the best way to silence him.
Three days later, a news show on a television station owned
by an Iranian-backed armed group accused Parker and Reuters of
denigrating Iraq and its government-backed forces, and called on
viewers to demand Parker be expelled.
A statement Abadi had issued in English on journalist
protections following the threats against Parker would be
translated into Arabic, he said.
"I'm not sure, Mr. Parker, why he has left, to be honest
with you," Abadi said. "... Was he really threatened or he felt
that he was threatened?"
Abadi added that his government would respect freedom of the
press but that media also "should respect freedom of others."
A Reuters spokeswoman said she had no comment.
(Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Jason Szep, Toni Reinhold)