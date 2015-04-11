LONDON, April 11 The Baghdad bureau chief for
Reuters has left Iraq after he was threatened on Facebook and
denounced by a Shi'ite paramilitary group's satellite news
channel in reaction to a Reuters report last week that detailed
lynching and looting in the city of Tikrit.
The threats against journalist Ned Parker began on an Iraqi
Facebook page run by a group that calls itself "the Hammer" and
is believed by an Iraqi security source to be linked to armed
Shi'ite groups. The April 5 post and subsequent comments
demanded he be expelled from Iraq. One commenter said that
killing Parker was "the best way to silence him, not kick him
out."
Three days later, a news show on Al-Ahd, a television
station owned by Iranian-backed armed group Asaib Ahl al-Haq,
broadcast a segment on Parker that included a photo of him. The
segment accused the reporter and Reuters of denigrating Iraq and
its government-backed forces, and called on viewers to demand
Parker be expelled.
The pressure followed an April 3 report by Parker and two
colleagues detailing human rights abuses in Tikrit after
government forces and Iranian-backed militias liberated the city
from the Islamic State extremist group. Two Reuters journalists
in the city witnessed the lynching of an Islamic State fighter
by Iraqi federal police. The report also described widespread
incidents of looting and arson in the city, which local
politicians blamed on Iranian-backed militias.
A Reuters spokeswoman said the agency stood by the accuracy
and fairness of its report. Facebook, acting on a request from
Reuters, removed a series of threatening posts this week.
The threats appear to be part of a broader power struggle in
Iraq. The country is divided between its Shi'ite Muslim
majority, which now dominates the government, and its Sunni
Muslim minority, which held sway under the late dictator Saddam
Hussein. Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi, a moderate Shi'ite, is
attempting to defeat Islamic State - a radical Sunni offshoot of
Al Qaeda that has seized huge portions of Iraqi territory -
while at the same time trying to mend fences with the broader
Sunni community.
The Iraqi military is rebuilding following its collapse last
June. That has forced Abadi's government to rely on a
constellation of Shi'ite paramilitary forces backed by Iran. The
paramilitary forces, which include Asaib Ahl al-Haq, routinely
denounce Western media coverage of Iraq's internal conflict.
Abadi is scheduled to meet U.S. President Barack Obama in
Washington on April 14 to discuss the campaign against Islamic
State.
Rafid Jaboori, a spokesman for Abadi, said the government
was "definitely against any message that encourages hatred or
intimidation, whether it comes from a local or international
network." At the same time, the al-Ahd segment "was primarily a
criticism of the government, something that we have to live
with" he said.
Jaboori said the environment for media "has improved
significantly since this prime minister took over." He advised
any foreign journalists who feel threatened to call the Iraqi
police for help. Many Iraqis - both Sunni and Shi'ites - do not
trust the police, some of whom are believed to have links with
the Shi'ite paramilitaries.
Michael Lavallee, a U.S. State Department spokesperson,
said: "We condemn all forms of intimidation and violence toward
the media as the protection of journalistic freedoms is an
essential aspect of all democratic societies."
He said the State Department had spoken with Abadi's office
"to raise our concerns about the potentially dangerous
atmosphere created by an editorial broadcast on a private Iraqi
television network about the Reuters bureau chief and the
Reuters staff in Iraq." The State Department "will continue to
closely monitor the treatment of international media in Iraq and
raise objection to any form of intimidation that may inhibit the
ability of the media to perform their work."
The Committee to Protect Journalists, a media advocacy
group, says that at least 15 journalists have been killed in
Iraq since the beginning of 2013.
(Edited by Michael Williams and Simon Robinson)