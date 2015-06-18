WASHINGTON The United States and coalition allies staged 22 air strikes on Islamic State targets in Iraq and Syria in the latest daily attacks on the militant group, the Combined Joint Task Force said in a statement on Thursday.

Sixteen of the strikes were near the Iraqi cities of Baghdadi, Al Huwayjah, Bayji, Fallujah, Ramadi, Sinjar and Tal Afar and hit tactical units, vehicles, fighting positions, buildings and other assets.

In Syria, a tunnel system, tactical units, vehicles and fighting positions were struck near Al Hasakah, Dayr Az Zawr and Tal Abyad.

(Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)