BERLIN Oct 22 U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry said on Wednesday that current relations between Israel
and Palestine were "unsustainable" and that the United States
was conscious of the urgency of the situation.
"The current situation, the status quo, is unsustainable,"
he said at a joint news conference with German Foreign Minister
Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin.
He added that it was necessary to find a way to negotiate
and said the U.S. would continue with these efforts: "Obviously
we understand the urgency of it," he said.
(Reporting by Noah Barkin and Michelle Martin)