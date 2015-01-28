China stocks fall on weaker-than-expected data, regulation; Hong Kong up
* China April manufacturing growth slows faster than expected
JERUSALEM Jan 28 Mortar bombs hit an Israeli military position in the occupied Golan Heights on Wednesday, the Israeli army said, shortly after a military vehicle nearby on the Lebanon border was hit by an anti-tank missile.
There were no casualties in the mortar attack, while four soldiers were wounded in the anti-tank missile attack claimed by Lebanese Hezbollah.
The incidents came several hours after Israel launched an air strike in Syria. Tensions that have escalated in the frontier area over the past 10 days after an Israeli strike in Syria which killed several Hezbollah men and an Iranian general. (Writing by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
* China April manufacturing growth slows faster than expected
By Tom Hals and Emily Flitter WILMINGTON, Del./NEW YORK May 2 In 2012, construction of a Georgia nuclear power plant stalled for eight months as engineers waited for the right signatures and paperwork needed to ship a section of the plant from a factory hundreds of miles away. The delay, which a nuclear specialist monitoring the construction said was longer than the time required to make the section, was emblematic of the problems that plagued Westinghouse Electric Co a