JERUSALEM Dec 11 Using toy guns, a 12-year-old
boy and his 13-year-old accomplice tried to rob a bank in Israel
but fled without any cash after apparently losing their nerve,
police said on Thursday.
Security camera footage showed the boys, wearing hooded
sweatshirts, entering the bank in Rishon Lezion, a suburb of Tel
Aviv on Wednesday. One had a schoolbag on his back and what
appeared to be a rifle in his hand.
Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said both were carrying
fake M-16 assault rifles and that they shouted "this is a
holdup".
"They were toy guns but they looked real. The people in the
bank were scared, but then the suspects ran out without taking
any money," he said, adding that police were able to identify
the pair from the security footage and later arrested them.
