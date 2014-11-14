* Jerusalem light rail line completed in 2011
* Train links Jewish and Palestinian districts
* Since July, attacks against train have surged
By Luke Baker
JERUSALEM, Nov 14 If there has been a constant
target during weeks of unrest in Jerusalem, it is the divided
city's Light Rail, a sleek tram that snakes through downtown,
past the ancient walls of the Old City, symbolically uniting
Jewish West and Arab East.
Launched in 2011 after years of delays and budget overruns,
the French-Israeli project was hailed as a piece of world-class
infrastructure that would transform the city, bringing Israelis
and Palestinians closer through shared public transport.
While in some ways that has happened, with up to 140,000
people - from ultra-Orthodox Jews to Palestinian workers, Muslim
schoolgirls and Israeli bureaucrats - using the train each day,
the past few months have torn that cosmopolitan picture apart.
Since the July murder of a 16-year-old Palestinian, burned
to death by Jewish assailants in revenge for the murder of three
Jewish teenagers, the light rail has become a target of almost
daily attacks by Palestinian youths throwing rocks, stones and
petrol bombs. [link.reuters.com/pan43w
]
Three of the train's 23 stops, in the Palestinian
neighbourhoods of Shuafat and Beit Hanina, look more like
low-grade war zones, the glass-and-steel waiting areas smashed
and boarded up, the ticket machines destroyed or removed,
heavily armed and edgy Israeli police watching from every
corner.
"Every day there is trouble," said Ibrahim Salah, 58, who
runs Halawani, a sweet store facing the ruined Shuafat stop.
"There's a lot of anger about the train," he said,
dismissing it with a sweep of his hand. "It only goes through
here to get to the Jewish settlements. It's for them, not us."
Twice in the past three weeks, Palestinian drivers have
rammed their cars into people waiting at light rail stops along
the Green Line that has invisibly separated West Jerusalem from
East since 1967, killing four people and wounding 20. Both
drivers were shot dead by Israeli security forces.
Passenger numbers dropped by 20 percent and at one point a
third of the tram's 46 carriages were too damaged to be used.
Large concrete blocks have now been placed at vulnerable
stations. Armed guards in flak jackets walk the platforms, and
men with automatic rifles patrol the trains watching faces,
sometimes checking IDs, searching for potential bombs.
On board, there are Jewish men in religious skullcaps next
to Muslim women in headscarves, Palestinian farmers going to the
market and boys going to school, everyone chatting on mobile
phones in Hebrew, Arabic, Russian, Amharic and English.
But there are also sideways glances, lingering looks that
betray edginess and moments of frustration, as when a
Palestinian man was asked to step off by police and show his ID.
"Are you scared to ride this thing?" asked Richard Kanowitz,
54, a jovial Orthodox Jew getting on the train at Jerusalem's
City Hall, before he could be asked the same question.
"Look, the train is good," he said. "It helps everyone. It's
been a target, sure, but ultimately it's a good thing."
Tourists like it, with its quick access to the Yad Vashem
Holocaust museum at one end of the line, the famed Mahane Yehuda
market in the middle and the breathtaking Old City views.
But for many young Palestinians it remains a source of
hatred, the anger stemming in part from the fact that while the
train runs through two Palestinian districts, its destination at
the northeast end is the Jewish settlement of Pisgat Ze'ev.
"It's a racist train," said Abdul Rahman, an 18-year-old
hanging around the Shuafat stop, Israeli police watching him
from across the road. "I use it, but I don't like it."
(Writing by Luke Baker; Editing by Angus MacSwan)