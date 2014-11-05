* Attacker kills pedestrian before police shoot him dead
* Second road rampage in Jerusalem in two weeks
* Tensions high in city and in its contested holy compound
(Updates with one dead, adds Israeli security official, Jordan
protest, Hamas spokesman)
By Jeffrey Heller
JERUSALEM, Nov 5 A Palestinian rammed his car
into pedestrians in central Jerusalem on Wednesday in the second
attack of its kind in two weeks, killing one person and fuelling
concerns of another Palestinian uprising.
The driver, who was shot dead by police, was identified by
an Israeli security official as Ibrahim Akari from East
Jerusalem, and the militant Islamist group Hamas claimed
responsibility for what it termed "the heroic running-over
operation".
With tensions soaring in Jerusalem over access to a compound
housing Islam's third-holiest site, where biblical Jewish
temples once stood, Jordan denounced what it described as
Israel's violations in the city and said it was recalling its
ambassador from Tel Aviv.
A Facebook page that appeared to be Akari's included praise
for a Palestinian shooting a week ago that wounded an Israeli
activist who advocates lifting a de facto Israeli ban on Jewish
prayer at the sensitive site revered by Jews as Temple Mount and
by Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary.
Palestinians accuse Israel of trying to change the delicate
status quo at the compound, which houses al-Aqsa mosque and the
Dome of the Rock shrine, and have mounted daily stone-throwing
protests at the site.
Jordan oversees religious administration at the site. Its
state news agency said the decision to withdraw the ambassador
was taken "in protest at the increasing and unprecedented
Israeli escalation in the Noble Sanctuary".
The move comes days after the two countries marked the 20th
anniversary of a landmark peace accord.
The road rampage was the second in two weeks in Jerusalem,
and the target was again a stop along its light railway, which
links Arab and Jewish areas in what Israel has portrayed as a
symbol of unity in its contested capital.
Police and witnesses said the driver slammed his white van
into three paramilitary border policemen crossing a street
straddling a Palestinian neighbourhood and an ultra-Orthodox
Jewish area and then into people at the railway stop.
Crashing to a halt at a nearby junction, he emerged from the
van and began striking at pedestrians with a metal pipe.
"A border policeman, taking the initiative, drew his weapon
and eliminated the terrorist," Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat told
reporters at the scene.
Medical officials said one person later died in hospital and
about a dozen people were injured.
In Gaza, Fawzi Barhoum, a Hamas spokesman, said the attack
was a response to "continued Zionist crimes" against al-Aqsa.
On Oct. 22, a Palestinian motorist drove through a nearby
train station, killing a baby girl and a woman before he was
shot dead by Israeli police.
Violence has been mounting in Jerusalem since a Palestinian
teenager was burned alive in July by accused Jewish attackers
avenging the killing of three Israeli youngsters in the occupied
West Bank.
There have been daily Palestinian street protests in East
Jerusalem, raising Israeli concern of a new Intifada, or
uprising, after the collapse of U.S.-brokered statehood talks
last April and nearly a decade after a previous revolt ended.
Hours before the road attack, Israeli security forces
hurling stun grenades clashed with Palestinian stone-throwers at
al-Aqsa mosque - a confrontation that has played out frequently
over the past several weeks.
(Additional reporting by Dan Williams and Ari Rabinovitch in
Jerusalem, Noah Browning in Ramallah and Nidal al-Mughrabi in
Gaza; Editing by Jeffrey Heller and Sonya Hepinstall)