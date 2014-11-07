JERUSALEM Nov 7 An Israeli man injured in an
attack in which a Palestinian rammed his car into pedestrians
died of his injuries on Friday, a hospital official said, taking
to three the death toll in the incident, including the assailant
shot dead at the scene.
The militant Islamist group Hamas claimed responsibility for
the attack on Wednesday at a light rail stop in Jerusalem.
A spokeswoman said a man of about 20 died at Hadassah
Medical Centre in Jerusalem of his injuries. An Israeli border
policeman was also killed in the attack by a Palestinian man
from East Jerusalem.
Tensions have risen steadily in Jerusalem since before a
Gaza war that ended with a truce in late August. A Palestinian
youth was burned alive in early July by suspected Jewish
attackers avenging the killing of three Israeli youngsters in
the occupied West Bank.
Nearly daily stone-throwing protests have erupted in East
Jerusalem neighbourhoods, and at a flashpoint holy site in
Jerusalem housing Islam's third-holiest site, and which Jews
revere as the place where biblical Jewish temples once stood.
Israeli police deployed extra forces on Friday to try and
prevent further violence, also limiting access to worshippers by
permitting only Muslim men older than 35 to enter the compound
of the al-Aqsa mosque.
Palestinians accuse Israel of trying to change the delicate
status quo at the site, citing visits by right-wing Israelis
seeking prayer rights there.
