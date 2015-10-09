BEIRUT Oct 9 The United States is providing the
Lebanese army with a consignment of laser-guided artillery
shells in an $8.6 million arms package intended to help Lebanon
defend against cross-border incursions from Syria, the U.S.
embassy said on Friday.
The package, which includes 50 Hellfire air-to-surface
missiles and 560 artillery rounds including the "precision
munitions", will boost the Lebanese army's ability "to secure
Lebanon's borders against violent extremists," it said in a
statement.
Lebanon, which is still rebuilding after its own 15-year
civil war, has seen clashes between gunmen loyal to opposing
sides in the Syrian conflict, as well as strikes on the army and
cross-border attacks by Syrian rebels.
The army fought several days of deadly battles last year
with insurgent groups including Islamic State and the al
Qaeda-linked Nusra Front when they staged an incursion into the
town of Arsal near the more than 300 km (190 mile) border with
Syria.
A Lebanese military source told Reuters that new missiles
and 155 mm "smart artillery shells" had been delivered.
The United States says it is doubling its military
assistance to Lebanon in the coming year to $150 million in view
of the overspill from Syria in four years of civil war.
