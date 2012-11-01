DUBAI Nov 1 Intensifying political turmoil in
Kuwait, where police used teargas to disperse protesters a day
earlier, triggered another sell-off on the country's main index
on Thursday, dragging it down to its lowest level since August
2004.
Most other Gulf bourses ended higher ahead of the weekend.
Kuwait's benchmark fell 1.9 percent to 5,658 points,
falling below the previous eight-year low hit in August this
year.
"The political instability is directly impacting the
short-term and long-term outlook for Kuwait," said Fouad
Darwish, head of brokerage services at Global Investment House.
"In the past, we had day traders who were willing to gamble
on a quick resolution of the political scene. But unfortunately,
the problem is becoming fiercer and the opposition is becoming
more vocal."
Kuwaiti police used teargas and smoke bombs on Wednesday
night to disperse thousands of protesters marching on a prison
where an opposition leader is being held on charges of insulting
the emir, witnesses said.
The Ministry of Interior, in a statement on state news
agency KUNA, said security services must intervene to disperse
violent protests and arrest rioters.
Retail investor-dominated small-caps were hardest hit. Of
the three most traded stocks, Gulf Investment House
dropped 4.1 percent, Abyaar Real Estate fell 5.0
percent and Ithmaar Bank shed 5.0 percent.
In the UAE, Dana Gas shares gained 2.4 percent, rising from
Wednesday's six-week low as bargain hunters returned. The stock
accounted for more than half of shares changing hands on the Abu
Dhabi bourse. After markets closed, the bourse said it would
suspend Dana shares pending clarification on its Islamic bond.
Dana said on Thursday it failed to pay the outstanding $920
million on an Islamic bond that matured on Wednesday, as well as
a $18.75 million accrued profit payment due on Oct 30, adding it
is in ongoing discussions with sukuk holders to amend and extend
the terms.
"For some people this would represent distress buying if all
bad news is priced in, but if you're looking for something safe,
this isn't it," said Amer Khan, fund manager at Shuaa Asset
Management. "There could be further bad news and the
risk-to-reward ratio right now is a bit muddled."
Abu Dhabi's index ticked up 0.04 percent to close at
a fresh 15-month high.
Dubai's heavyweights helped lift the benchmark, by
0.2 percent to 1,623 points, up for a second session in the last
six.
Emaar Properties gained 1.4 percent and Emirates
NBD climbed 0.7 percent. Dubai Financial Market
, the Gulf's only listed bourse, advanced 2 percent.
"A short-term correction already looks to have started in
the Dubai market," said Bruce Powers, head of research and
analysis at Trust Securities.
"The next area of support is around 1,596.50, followed by
the more important 1,580.25 support area. A period of profit
taking or relatively sideways consolidation in the near-term
would be healthy for the longer-term trend."
Elsewhere, Industries Qatar (IQ) rallied to a
four-year high as foreign investors continued buying in the
bluechip, helping lift the main benchmark to a six-week high.
Shares in IQ rose 1.7 percent to their highest close since
September 2008.
The petrochemicals and metals company posted a 23.7-percent
jump in third-quarter net profit last month, beating average
analysts' forecasts.
"IQ was being picked up in advance of the Q3 and they will
continue posting strong earnings on volume expansion," said
Shuaa's Khan.
The index gained 0.7 percent to its highest close since
Sept. 19.
Investors are expected to begin the year-end dividend payout
play in coming weeks, which should help buoy Doha's market, Khan
added. "There should be chunky dividends, especially from banks.
Expect to see additional buying."
Gainers outnumbered losers 13 to five. Qatar Electricity and
water added 0.9 percent and Qatar Navigation (Milaha)
climbed 3.1 percent.
In Oman, the market rose to a two-week high, up 0.5 percent
to close at 5,689 points, as it resumed trade after a long Eid
al Adha holiday.
Omantel gained 0.6 percent, Bank Muscat
climbed 1.1 percent and National Bank of Oman advanced
1.5 percent.
"The market is seeing more funds, from foreign investors and
regional institutions," said Kanaga Sundar, Gulf Baader Capital
Markets' head of research.
"People are looking at valuations, growth and yield to
capture the medium-term perspective. Infrastructure spending
should drive growth in industrial stocks."
THURSDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
KUWAIT
* The benchmark dropped 1.9 percent to 5,655 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index ticked up 0.04 percent to 2,673 points.
DUBAI
* The measure gained 0.2 percent to 1,623 points.
QATAR
* The measure rose 0.7 percent to 8,604 points.
OMAN
* The benchmark climbed 0.5 percent to 5,688 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index fell 0.6 percent to 1,051 points.