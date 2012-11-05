DUBAI Nov 5 Kuwait's market made its largest
one-day gain in eight months on Monday, rebounding from an
eight-year low as investor confidence improved after a political
protest was less violent than investors had feared, while other
Gulf bourses ended mixed.
Kuwaiti security forces fired tear gas to disperse an
unauthorised demonstration on Sunday by thousands of opposition
supporters. The country will hold parliamentary elections on
Dec. 1.
"I doubt there will be demonstrations until the elections
-that's giving relief to small investors to put money back into
the market," said Fouad Darwish, head of brokerage at Global
Investment House.
The index finished 1.6 percent higher, gaining the
most in a single session since Feb. 19.
Market participants say the government has been buying local
shares through a state-linked fund, which was set up to support
the bourse during slumps.
"If the government maintains buying through the national
portfolio fund, it will help catapult the market," Darwish
added.
Large-caps rallied, with National Bank of Kuwait
up 1 percent, telecoms operator Zain gaining 1.4
percent and logistics firm Agility rising 2.1 percent.
In Saudi Arabia, the index climbed for a
fourth-straight session, up 0.4 percent. Small-cap stocks led
gains as investors skirt risk ahead of Tuesday's U.S. elections.
Retail investors targeted stocks driven by domestic demand,
rather than those more affected by global sentiment.
Insurance stocks dominated trade, accounting for nearly half
the market turnover of 5.4 million riyals. The sector's index
slipped 0.5 percent.
Almarai Co climbed 1.1 percent after announcing
plans to issue the second tranche of a riyal-denominated Islamic
bond programme in the coming months to private investors.
The banking sector index and petrochemical
benchmark added 0.7 and 0.2 percent respectively.
Elsewhere, Abu Dhabi's benchmark slipped 0.3 percent,
its second-straight decline since Thursday's 15-month high.
Dana Gas ended 2.4 percent lower at 0.41 dirhams,
having slumped as much as 7.3 percent intraday. The stock
accounted for nearly half of all shares traded on the bourse.
The natural gas producer failed to repay a $920 million
sukuk on maturity last week, prompting a source close to holders
of the bond to say they will stake claim Dana's extensive
Egyptian assets.
Dana said in a statement after trading it was unaware of any
action by bondholders against the firm.
"It's no surprise that creditors will enforce the security
on the sukuk. Egypt assets were the recourse on the sukuk in
case of default," said Anastasios Dalgiannakis, institutional
trading manager at Mubasher.
"Assuming they don't commit other assets for the security of
the sukuk during negotiations, Dana's stock is worth more than
the current price."
Dubai's benchmark shed 0.4 percent to its lowest
close since Oct. 2.
Elsewhere, Qatar's measure ended flat and Oman's
benchmark was 0.3 percent down. Bahrain's bourse
gained 0.4 percent, its second successive advance since hitting
its lowest level since June 2003 at the end of last week.
