DUBAI Nov 12 Shares in Abu Dhabi made their
biggest one-day gain in nine months on Monday, while most other
Gulf stock indexes slipped as investors booked gains against a
weak global backdrop.
Abu Dhabi's main market index finished 1.3 percent
higher, its largest daily rise since Jan. 31. Banks helped lift
the benchmark, which closed at a level last seen in July 2011.
National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBD) rose 3.4 percent
to 9.81 dirhams, extending this year's gains to 23.2 percent.
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank climbed 1.5 percent, while
First Gulf Bank (FGB) ended flat, having gained 37.4
percent so far in 2012.
Banks have in the last couple of weeks posted strong growth
in quarterly earnings, with NBAD and FGB beating analysts'
estimates for the three months to Sept. 30.
Traders said there did not appear to be any fresh news event
behind Monday's rally, but that retail investors poured money
into banks to try to ride the momentum.
"If you look at UAE banks in general, what people are
looking for is credit quality and asset expansion - NBAD has the
lowest non-performing loan ratio and FGB is in the top of its
class in asset expansion," said an Abu Dhabi-based trader who
asked not to be identified.
But Nabil Al Rantisi, managing director at Menacorp in Abu
Dhabi, said NBAD and FGB had already priced in the bullishness
of investors.
"NBAD is at a critical area, and cooling down a bit is the
most likely scenario for now - a retracement back to the 9
(dirham) level is something that will happen in the short term.
"A retracement before continuing upwards is the most likely
scenario, as the general outlook on the UAE equity markets
remains bullish," Al Rantisi added.
Index heavyweight Etisalat rose 2.3 percent while
some small-caps gained in heavy trade, boosted by speculative
buying by retail investors. Eshraq Properties and
Green Crescent Insurance Co jumped 9.7 and 9.1 percent
respectively.
Dubai's Gulf General Investment Co soared 8.4
percent helping the Dubai index climb 0.8 percent to
finish at its highest close since Oct. 24.
SAUDI SLIPS
In Saudi Arabia, however, the bourse slipped for a third
straight session from Wednesday's six-week high, closing 0.8
percent lower.
Most sectors in the kingdom fell with turnover the highest
in insurance stocks. The sector's index dropped 0.9
percent.
"This is mostly investors adjusting positions and some
booking profits," said Faisal Al-Othman, portfolio manager at
Riyadh-based Arab National Bank, suggesting the market would
stay broadly flat through the end of this year.
Global share markets edged down for a fourth day on Monday
as concerns about a potential U.S. fiscal crisis and Greece's
bailout dented optimism over global growth.
Elsewhere in the Gulf, Qatar's benchmark dropped 0.4
percent to its lowest finish since Oct. 14. A lack of catalysts
as well as the global environment spurred investors to cut
positions.
In Kuwait, the index ticked up 0.03 percent to a
near three-week high, holding on to gains that began after
comments by the Emir last week. He said he would "deal with all
problems" related to economic development and political
stability, though he did not give details of his plans.
Analysts said activity by state-linked funds was helping to
lift the market.
In Oman, Renaissance Services tumbled 9.3 percent,
the main drag on the market. Investors were disappointed with
the engineering and marine firm's third-quarter earnings. It
posted a 37 percent fall in third-quarter net profit before
minorities.
The company also said its engineering group recorded an
operating loss of 6.6 million rials for the first nine months of
the year, against a 5.1 million rial loss in the corresponding
period of 2011. It cited unrpofitable contracts.
"With the turnaround in business delivery we are confident
the negative impact of engineering shall not reccur in 2013," it
said in a statement.
Muscat's index fell 0.9 percent to its lowest close
since Oct. 24.
MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
ABU DHABI
* Market index rose 1.3 percent to 2,705 points.
DUBAI
* Market index gained 0.8 percent to 1,626 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* Market index fell 0.8 percent to 6,830 points.
QATAR
* Market index declined 0.4 percent to 8,494 points.
KUWAIT
* Market index ticked up 0.03 percent to 5,787
points.
OMAN
* Market index dropped 0.9 percent to 5,655 points.
BAHRAIN
* Market index slipped 0.4 percent to 1,063 points.