DUBAI Dec 26 Egypt's bourse slipped to a
nine-day low on Wednesday, extending losses as political
tensions encouraged investors to book gains from the rally of
the past two weeks. Gulf markets were mixed.
Cairo's benchmark index slipped 0.3 percent to
5,301 points, down for a third session from last week's
one-month high. Mid-caps weighed, with Orascom Telecom
losing 1.1 percent and Citadel Capital falling 1.4
percent.
There was fresh evidence of how the controversy over Egypt's
new constitution is hurting economic policy, as the Al-Mal
newspaper quoted Planning Minister Ashraf al-Araby as saying the
government would not implement a series of planned tax increases
for at least two weeks, until it completed a dialogue with
different parts of society.
Nevertheless, the index closed well off the day's low
because in a pattern seen often in the last several weeks,
buying by non-resident Arab and foreign investors offset selling
by locals.
Much of Egypt's economic problems are already baked into
stock prices so unless political tensions become a lot worse,
many investors may stay bullish about the medium term.
Major technical support for the index is believed to lie on
the 200-day average, now at 5,126 points.
SAUDI
In Saudi Arabia, the measure recovered intraday
losses to close near flat after late-session buying in
petrochemical stocks helped steady the market. The index halted
a three-session losing streak, edging up 0.03 percent to close
at 6,867 points.
Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) and Saudi
Kayan Petrochemical rose 0.3 and 0.4 percent
respectively.
National Industrialization (Tasnee) gained 0.7
percent, adding to Tuesday's 4.9 percent gain after the firm
proposed a cash dividend of 2.0 riyals per share.
"Petrochemicals have steady demand and earnings should be
higher than Q3 - there is a positive sentiment overall on
petchems and telecoms," said Mohammad Omran, a Riyadh-based
independent financial analyst and a member of think tank Saudi
Economic Association.
"If we get this positive boost, the index could break the
7,000 level."
Shares in Riyad Bank declined 0.4 percent. The
bank's board proposed a cash dividend of 0.65 riyals per share
for the second half of 2012.
Elsewhere in the Gulf, small caps helped lift Dubai's market
as retail investors bet on stronger fourth-quarter earnings.
Dubai's Deyaar Properties jumped 5.6 percent and
Shuaa Capital surged 15.0 percent, the maximum allowed
daily gain.
"Retail investors are getting in, speculating on Q4
results...Generally the market is quiet - most people are away"
for year-end holidays, said Yousry Kassem, assistant
vice-president of sales trading at EFG Hermes.
The emirate's index rose 0.6 percent, up for five
sessions in the last six.
In neighbouring Abu Dhabi, the benchmark shed 0.4
percent, down for a second session since Monday's two-week high.
Investors booked gains in heavyweight lender First Gulf Bank
, which fell 1.3 percent. The stock rallied to a
52-month closing high on Sunday on expectations for strong
dividends and quarterly earnings.
In Doha, the index dropped 0.6 percent to its lowest
finish since Aug. 1. Banks extended declines with Masraf Al
Rayan and Qatar International Islamic Bank
losing 2.0 and 1.7 percent respectively.
"Most stocks in Qatar are defensive and it's very hard to
find an entry right now. Dividends in banks used to be high but
with the acquisitions and merger deals happening, banks will
have difficulty in paying high dividends," Kassem said.
A lack of trading volume in Qatar's market is making it
difficult for buyers to find sellers at specific prices.
Analysts say a string of capital raisings will also put
downward pressure on dividends of Qatari banks.
Doha Bank announced plans in October to increase
its share capital by 50 percent in the first quarter of next
year, raising about $1.6 billion. Ahli Bank raised its
capital by 20 percent through a rights issue in
September.
Elsewhere, Kuwait's measure gained 0.5 percent,
snapping a four-session losing streak.
WEDNESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
EGYPT
* The index fell 0.3 percent to 5,301 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
The benchmark edged up 0.03 percent to 6,867 points.
KUWAIT
* The index gained 0.5 percent to 5,950 points.
DUBAI
* The index climbed 0.6 percent to 1,603 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index declined 0.4 percent to 2,618 points.
QATAR
* The index fell 0.6 percent to 8,327 points.
OMAN
* The index slipped 0.1 percent to 5,668 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index rose 1.2 percent to 1,052 points.