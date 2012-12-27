DUBAI Dec 27 Egypt's bourse bounced from a
nine-day low on Thursday, as foreign investors' buying interest
continued to support stocks despite political instability and
economic worries. Gulf markets were mixed amid a lack of
positive catalysts.
Cairo's benchmark index rose 2.2 percent and closed
very near its intra-day high, extending its 2012 gains to 49.6
percent.
Shares in Telecom Egypt climbed 3.1 percent, after
the Egyptian regulator said it would grant the landline monopoly
a licence by mid-2013 to provide mobile services.
"Telecom Egypt is a good story, especially after the
universal licence by 2013 H1 - Egypt is a rich market," said
Reda Gomaa, portfolio manager at Mashreq.
Palm Hills Development and Orascom Telecom
climbed 4.7 and 3.0 percent respectively. El Saeed
Contracting added 1.7 percent; the trio were the most
active stocks on the index.
The market's rise was particularly striking because it
occurred as the Egyptian pound continued to edge down to
fresh eight-year lows, amid talk that authorities might devalue
it or bring in fresh capital controls. The possibility of more
controls has prompted some depositors to move funds into
dollars.
But many regional investors remain interested in the stock
market because of its longer-term potential. For these
investors, market dips due to political turbulence can seem like
buying opportunities.
Arab and non-Arab foreigners were net buyers on Thursday,
while Egyptians were net sellers, bourse data showed.
"I would increase my (investment) weight whenever I see more
signs of political stability. In the short term there will be a
clash between the government and opposition when the new
parliamentary elections are due - that will cause panic, and
will be a good opportunity for Arabs and other fund managers to
enter the market," Gomaa added.
This month's passage of a new constitution for Egypt, while
bitterly controversial, paves the way for parliamentary
elections in about two months, and the election of a parliament
could allow the country to address economic problems more
effectively.
When the previous parliament was elected in January this
year, the market began rallying strongly, and some investors
will be hoping for a repeat performance.
DUBAI
In the Gulf, Dubai's small-caps helped the bourse extend
gains as retail investors dominated, but other regional markets
were mixed. There was little institutional activity as many
investors were away on holidays.
Deyaar Development and Ajman Bank rose
2.9 and 3.0 percent respectively. Dubai Financial Market
, the Gulf's only listed bourse, advanced 3.7 percent.
Shares in Shuaa Capital closed 2.1 percent higher
at 0.595 dirhams after wild trading which saw them soar as high
as 0.67 intra-day. The stock surged 15 percent on Wednesday.
The company declined to comment on the share price move and
traders said they knew of no major, fundamental news behind it;
instead, they said, short-term traders appeared to be
speculating with the stock in response to the volatility.
This month the stock dropped as low as 0.49 dirhams, near
this year's multi-year low of 0.43 hit in January, and this may
have seemed a good base for a rally to some speculators.
Dubai's index climbed 0.4 percent on Thursday and
0.6 percent this week. Abu Dhabi's measure advanced 0.3
percent, edging up 0.2 percent from last Thursday's close; the
index failed a test this week of chart resistance at 2,640
points, which was support in mid-October and late November.
In Doha, the index slipped 0.2 percent to its lowest
close since July 31. The market, down for a fifth straight
session, went as low during the day as chart support at 8,308
points, its intra-day low on Dec. 13.
"Recently most markets have been range-bound due to the lack
of local catalysts and the fact that the earnings season will
start very soon," Al Masah Capital said in a note.
"Markets are expected to keep trading within a tight range
until investors get some clarity on the fiscal cliff
negotiations."
European shares were steady and the euro edged higher on
Thursday, as U.S. lawmakers prepared to resume negotiations to
avoid a fiscal crunch.
Elsewhere in the Gulf, Kuwait's benchmark slipped
0.2 percent, while Oman's index climbed 0.3 percent,
halting a three-day dip.
