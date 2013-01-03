* Investors in Egypt bet FX depreciation can be managed

* Foreigners are net buyers by large margin

* Exporter Ezz Steel jumps 4.3 percent

* Dubai also at nine-month high

* Most property shares up but Tamweel slides on mortgage cap

By Praveen Menon

DUBAI, Jan 3 Egypt's stock market rose to a nine-week high on Thursday as investors continued to bet that authorities would succeed in managing depreciation of the Egyptian pound smoothly. Most Gulf markets gained because of positive global sentiment.

The Egyptian index climbed 1.8 percent to its highest close since Oct. 30. It has risen for the last five sessions, partly because of foreign interest in the market; stock exchange data on Thursday showed foreign investors' buying outweighing their selling by more than two to one.

The Egyptian pound slid further at the central bank's auction of foreign currency on Thursday, with $74.9 million sold to banks at a cut-off price of 6.3860 pounds. The currency has lost more than 3 percent this week.

The auctions, which began on Sunday, are part of a new currency regime designed to slow the depletion of the country's foreign reserves. Some economists fear the pound's slide could acclerate into a collapse, fuelling inflation that might increase political instability.

But most investors still appear to think the drop can be controlled, and that a cheaper currency could ultimately be positive for the economy.

In a statement on Thursday, credit rating agency Fitch described the new currency system as a positive step overall.

"Allowing depreciation can boost competitiveness and indicates that the central bank will not defend the currency at all costs," it said.

Shares in Ezz Steel, which as a major exporter could benefit considerably from a weaker pound, advanced 4.3 percent.

Among other active stocks, Palm Hill Development Co , the country's second biggest listed property developer, gained 1.2 percent. Orascom Telecom climbed 1.9 percent.

The Egyptian index has now risen well above its level in late November, when a political crisis erupted over President Mohamed Mursi's drive to push through a controversial new constitution. This suggests that investors are accepting a large amount of political and economic instability because of optimism about the long term.

In a research note, Capital Economics estimated fair value for the Egyptian pound was about 7.5 to the dollar, and said the currency could fall by 10 or 15 percent in the coming year.

It said it was "cautiously optimistic" that Egypt would be able to secure a loan deal with the International Monetary Fund soon, perhaps as early as this month, that would allow it to manage a fairly orderly currency depreciation.

Analysts note that historically, a weak Egyptian pound has not necessarily been bad for the stock market. After the currency plunged about 25 percent in 2003, stocks embarked on a bull run that took the index from 700 points to 12,000 by the end of 2008.

GULF

Gulf markets on Thursday took their cue from global markets, patrtly because of the resolution to the U.S. tax talks and partly because of anticipation of healthy fourth-quarter earnings.

Dubai's index ended at a nine-month high, advancing 0.9 percent.

"We are expecting to see a strong performance on regional markets early in the year; we saw that GCC markets lagged international markets' performance for 2012, except Dubai, so the rest of the markets should be playing catch-up in January," said Marwan Shurrab, vice president and chief trader at Gulfmena Investments.

In Dubai, Emaar Properties gained 1.3 percent and Dubai Islamic Bank added 1.5 percent. However, mortgage lender Tamweel fell 2.5 percent as traders expect the firm to be affected by a United Arab Emirates central bank decision to cap mortgage lending to 50 percent of property value for expatriates.

"For Tamweel, 100 percent of its business is related to mortgages, which is not the case with banks. Tamweel could be the most affected company by the new mortgage loans law," said Sebastien Henin, portfolio manager at The National Investor.

Executives from commercial banks operating in the UAE are expected to meet on Sunday to discuss their position on the mortgage caps, Al Khaleej newspaper reported on Thursday, citing an unnamed source.

The report said banks were inclining towards asking the central bank to raise the cap for first-time home buyers to 85 percent from 70 percent for UAE citizens, and to 75 percent from 50 percent for expatriates.

After the market closed, Dubai Islamic said its board had approved plans to fully acquire Tamweel, in which it already holds a majority stake of 58.2 percent.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi property developers Aldar Properties and Sorouh Real Estate climbed over 3 percent each, helping lift the Abu Dhabi index, which ended 0.3 percent higher.

Aldar and Sorouh have announced that they are in advanced stages of talks on a merger, and investors are expecting a decision in the near future.

Qatar's index climbed 1.4 percent as the market continued rebounding from several weeks of poor performance.

THURSDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

DUBAI

* The index advanced 0.9 percent to 1,682 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index climbed 0.3 percent to 2,686 points.

OMAN

The benchmark gained 0.3 percent to 5,782 points.

KUWAIT

* The measure gained 0.2 percent to 6,004 points.

QATAR

* The index advanced 1.4 percent to 8,569 points.

EGYPT

* The index rose 1.8 percent to 5,735 points.

BAHRAIN

* The index slipped 0.1 percent to 1,062 points.