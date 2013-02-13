DUBAI Feb 13 Egypt's bourse slipped from a
one-week high on Wednesday after ratings agency Moody's cut the
country's credit rating, raising fears of diminishing foreign
inflows, while Gulf markets extend gains from an early-year
rally.
Moody's downgraded Egypt one notch to B3 and warned a
further downgrade is possible. The ratings agency cited the
economic impact of civil unrest two years after the ousting of
President Hosni Mubarak as the main factor behind the downgrade.
It also said it had doubts about Egypt's ability to secure
International Monetary Fund support.
Prolonged unrest, largely between supporters and opponents
of Islamist President Mohamed Mursi, has hindered government
attempts to stabilise the economy, weighing on local investor
sentiment.
"Its negative for the country at least in the short- to
medium-term," said Reda Gomaa, portfolio manager at Mashreq.
"The problem is when a country loses a notch or more, it is
difficult to bring it back."
Gomaa said the economy is unlikely to improve as long as
political instability exists. The dire situation will persist
until parliamentary elections set for April, he adds.
Cairo's benchmark lost 0.4 percent.
Losers outnumber gainers 22 to five on the 30-stock index.
Commercial International Bank fell 2 percent and
Orascom Telecom shed 2.7 percent.
Talaat Mostafa declined 2.6 percent. An Egyptian
court has postponed a hearing over the disputed sale of land for
the property developer's flagship Madinaty project to April 30
from April 16, a bourse statement said.
Elsewhere, most Gulf markets rose, with Dubai's Emaar
Properties propelling the emirate's rally as investors
await dividend announcements.
Investors expect Emaar to pay a dividend of around 0.1
dirhams ($0.03) at its annual general meeting in the coming
weeks, in line with what was given out over the last two years.
"Emaar keeps dominating activity in anticipation of
dividends, accounting for 42 percent of the entire index move
this year - driven by foreign buying," said Anastasios
Dalgiannakis, institutional trading manager at Mubasher. "At
this stage, we would expect a more sideways trend."
Shares in Emaar rose 2 percent, extending 2013 gains to 34.4
percent. Dubai's index climbed 0.8 percent, up 17.3
percent year-to-date.
Abu Dhabi's benchmark advanced 1.1 percent to a
39-month high.
Small-cap property stocks dominate trade, signalling a high
level of retail activity. Eshraq Properties and Rak
Properties rise 13.1 and 3.7 percent respectively.
Elsewhere, Qatar's bourse gained 0.6 percent, driven
by a 1.7 percent advance from Qatar Telecom.
Gulf International Services jumped 4.6 percent,
its largest one-day gain since September 2011. The stock has
risen in 11 of the last 12 sessions.
Oman's measure rose 0.3 percent, with heavyweight
Bank Muscat supporting. The lender said on Wednesday
it was in advanced talks on a private share sale with an
international institution, with the deal set to complete by the
end of the month.
In Saudi Arabia, the benchmark ticked up 0.08
points, its fifth consecutive gain, while Kuwait's index
advanced 0.4 percent.
WEDNESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
EGYPT
* The index slipped 0.4 percent to 5,732 points.
DUBAI
* The index gained 0.8 percent to 1,903 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index rose 1.1 percent to 2,955 points.
QATAR
* The index rose 0.6 percent to 8,824 points.
OMAN
The index gained 0.3 percent to 5,884 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index edged up 0.08 percent to 7,063 points.
KUWAIT
* The index climbed 0.4 percent to 6,384 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index declined 0.1 percent to 1,084 points.