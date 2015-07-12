* Saudi Basic Industries loses steam, ends down 1.1 pct
* Saudi market pulls back as Iran nuclear deal nears
* Iran deal positive for Dubai, maybe negative for others
* Dubai's Drake & Scull falls in heavy trade
* Egypt's Emaar Misr finally breaks post-listing slide
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, July 12 Gulf stock markets came off early
highs to close mixed on Sunday, while Egypt continued to rebound
but low trading turnover cast doubt on whether any extended
recovery was beginning.
Buying of beaten-down blue chips boosted the Saudi index
as much as 0.8 percent in early trade, but it ended 0.3
percent lower.
Miner Ma'aden finished up 0.9 percent but
petrochemical producer Saudi Basic Industries, which
had surged its 10 percent daily limit on Thursday in response to
a rebound of oil prices, lost steam and ended 1.1 percent lower.
Zain Saudi fell 2.1 percent after the
company said it had received an order from Saudi Arabia's
Department of Zakat and Income Tax for extra payments worth 619
million riyals ($165 million) for the years 2009-2011. It said
it would appeal the order.
"Relatively weak oil prices have finally begun to weigh on
the Saudi economy," Saudi Arabia's Samba Financial Group said in
a report.
"...Activity is showing signs of slowing as the government
begins to dial back spending: imports have fallen as private
contractors retrench. Bank lending growth has also slowed, and
the growth in May retail sales dipped to its lowest rate since
October 2013."
Samba said it expected government spending on wages,
subsidies and other benefits to remain firm, but investment was
likely to be scaled back, affecting the construction and
manufacturing sectors.
The Saudi market's pull-back deepened after a senior Iranian
official told Reuters an agreement in negotiations with world
powers on Tehran's disputed nuclear programme was close, though
another later said a deal would not come on Sunday.
By removing the sanctions on Iran's economy, a nuclear deal
would be seen as positive for Dubai, which would serve as a
staging point for foreign trade with and investment in Iran.
But it could be modestly negative for many other Gulf
markets, because an increase in Iranian oil sales might push
down global crude prices. It could also siphon some investment
money away from other Gulf economies, and be seen as a
geopolitical setback for Riyadh, which has expressed
reservations about a deal.
DUBAI, EGYPT
Dubai's index rose as much as 1.1 percent in early
trade but closed 0.1 percent lower. Construction firm Drake &
Scull, the most heavily traded stock, initially surged
but ended down 0.5 percent.
Drake has been volatile since it announced on July 2 that it
was removing a ceiling for investment by Gulf Cooperation
Council (GCC) nationals in its shares. Since then there does not
appear to have been a jump in overall GCC ownership -- the
latest exchange data shows it at just under 55 percent, against
57 percent when the announcement was made.
The Abu Dhabi index rose 0.5 percent as Abu Dhabi
National Energy Co jumped 7.5 percent in its heaviest
trade since mid-May. Reuters quoted sources as saying at the
start of July that the Abu Dhabi government might merge the firm
with other institutions to strengthen its finances; the company
said it was not in any talks.
Qatar edged up 0.1 percent as Barwa Real Estate
, the most active stock, and petrochemical producer
Industries Qatar each added 0.4 percent, though they
came well off their highs.
Egypt's index rose 1.0 percent. On Thursday it had
gained 0.9 percent, breaking a six-day losing streak and
bouncing from a 15-month low that was down 25 percent from
February's multi-year peak.
Real estate developer Emaar Misr -- whose poor
performance since it listed a week ago after an
initial public offer at 3.80 Egyptian pounds per share was one
reason for the market's gloom -- finally rose on Sunday, gaining
2.1 percent to 3.36 pounds.
Non-Arab foreign investors were net buyers by a significant
margin. Nevertheless, trading volume in Cairo was moderate, and
there was no clear sign the market was staging anything more
than a short-term rebound, after technical indicators showed the
index had become very 'oversold' on a near-term basis.
SUNDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index fell 0.3 percent to 9,253 points.
DUBAI
* The index edged down 0.1 percent to 4,015 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index rose 0.5 percent to 4,731 points.
QATAR
* The index edged up 0.1 percent to 11,896 points.
EGYPT
* The index rose 1.0 percent to 7,691 points.
KUWAIT
* The index rose 0.6 percent to 6,174 points.
OMAN
* The index gained 0.3 percent to 6,458 points
BAHRAIN
* The index edged down 0.2 percent to 1,331 points.
(Editing by Mark Potter)