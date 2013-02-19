DUBAI Feb 19 Dubai telecom operator du
made its largest one-day gain in 10 months on Tuesday, surging
to a four-year high and boosting the broader index after it
posted quarterly results that beat analysts' estimates.
Most regional markets in the Gulf Arab region declined.
Shares in Du jumped 11.7 percent to 4.12 dirhams in its
biggest gain since April 2012.
Du's fourth-quarter profit more than doubled to 994 million
dirhams ($270.6 million) as it wrote back tax provisions.
UAE telecom operators are taxed via royalties under license
agreements with the federal government. The latter announced a
new formula in December that includes a levy on revenues as well
as profits.
Du had provisioned to pay 50 percent of its profit in royalty
fees through the year, but the new formula means it pays less
tax as a percentage of profit than 2011, enabling it to write
back some of the provisions it set aside in the first nine
months of 2012.
The firm also proposed a cash dividend of 0.3 dirhams per
share.
"The surprise was on earnings as well as dividend yield,
which at 8 percent is very attractive," said Ali Adou, portfolio
manager at The National Investor. "The royalty fee restructuring
will be negative for du after three years, but for the time
being, the stock looks very attractive."
Dubai's measure rose 1.7 percent to its highest
close since November 2009. It has risen 16 percent year-to-date.
Stocks have rebounded following tentative signs of recovery
in Dubai's property sector, but the share index remains about 70
percent below a 2008 peak.
Abu Dhabi's index eased 0.2 percent, down from
Monday's 39-month high.
Elsewhere, Egypt's index fell 1.2 percent to its
lowest level in February as political uncertainty spurred
foreign investors to cut risk exposure.
Egypt's constitutional court rejected five articles of a
draft election law on Monday and sent the text back to the
country's temporary legislature for redrafting in a ruling that
may delay a parliamentary poll due in April.
Investors are worried about the economic uncertainty caused
by the delay, including a $4.8 billion loan from the
International Monetary fund, seen as crucial to support the
country's battered economy and to stabilise a currency crisis.
"The law debate makes it very difficult to expect when the
elections will be held," said Ahmed Kheir El Din, a Cairo-based
trader. "We don't know what will happen with the IMF
(International Monetary Fund) loan or the appointment of a new
government."
Non-Arab foreign were net sellers, while Arab were net
buyers, bourse data shows.
Commercial International Bank is the main drag,
falling 3.2 percent. Orascom Telecom and Media sheds
1.4 percent and EFG-Hermes dips 2.8 percent.
In Saudi Arabia, the index slipped 0.4 percent,
declining for a third session.
Large-caps led losses with Saudi Basic Industries Corp
(SABIC) and Al Rajhi Bank slipping 0.8 and
0.7 percent respectively.
Investors shunned large-caps, petrochemical and banking
shares, after disappointing fourth-quarter earnings and muted
growth.
TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index rose 1.7 percent to 1,914 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index slipped 0.2 percent to 2,964 points.
EGYPT
* The index fell 1.2 percent to 5,623 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index slipped 0.4 percent to 7,026 points.
QATAR
* The index declined 0.2 percent to 8,780 points.
KUWAIT
* The index slipped 0.3 percent to 6,387 points.
OMAN
The index gained 0.3 percent to 5,912 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index eased 0.09 percent to 1,095 points.
(Editing by Dinesh Nair)