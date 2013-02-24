DUBAI Feb 24 Egypt's bourse dropped to its lowest level in more than three weeks on Sunday as uncertainty ahead of elections weighed in on local investor sentiment, while Gulf markets closed mixed.

Egypt's government brought forward the date of parliamentary elections but one of the leading liberal politician, Mohamed ElBaradei, said he would boycott the polls.

"Most of the major parties have not announced whether they will participate in the elections or not - the length of the period until the elections is an enormous weight on the market," said Osama Mourad, chief executive officer at Arab Finance Brokerage. "The whole attention is on politics, with the economic agenda sidelined for the next four months."

Parliamentary elections will be held on April 22, with the government likely to avoid making any non-popular economic decisions, in order to avoid antagonising Egyptians.

This may include taxes necessary to bring the country's budget deficit under control and for the approval of a $4.8 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund.

Foreign currency reserves in Egypt fell to critical levels recently. The loan is seen necessary to support the falling currency amid a flight of foreign funds.

Cairo's index fell 0.8 percent to its lowest close since Jan. 30. The benchmark is up 3 percent year-to-date.

Heavyweight Orascom Construction Industries was the main drag, losing 1.2 percent.

Orascom Telecom Holding fell 2.3 percent and Commercial International Bank shed 0.8 percent.

Elsewhere, shares in Dubai's Emaar Properties rallied 4.6 percent to a fresh 51-month high as retail demand surged.

"The move today is driven mainly by talk on the dividend - people are generally expecting higher dividends than last year," said Ali Adou, portfolio manager at The National Investor.

The property firm's board is expected to propose dividends on Monday after a board meeting. It paid out 0.1 dirhams per share last year.

"If the dividend is maintained at 10 fils, then the yield for Emaar will be at the bottom of UAE universe at 1.9 percent," said Anastasios Dalgiannakis, institutional trading manager at Mubasher. "If the rally is indeed driven by dividend expectations, we should get a meaningful increase."

Emaar closed at 5.26 dirhams.

Demand for Emaar's property development has risen sharply in recent months as prices in Dubai recover.

Emaar on Saturday, announced the launch of its second The Address branded tower in Downtown Dubai this year. The project - Address Residence Sky View - is a new 50-storey hotel, residence and serviced apartment twin-tower complex in Downtown Dubai.

Others say new property launches have boosted retail investor confidence in the stock, mirroring the recovery in real estate appetite.

Dubai's index rose 1.2 percent to its highest close since Nov. 2009.

Neighbouring Abu Dhabi benchmark also climbed, up 0.2 percent to a fresh 39-month high.

Elsewhere, Qatar's measure fell 0.5 percent to its lowest close in February. Doha Bank tumbled 9.1 percent after it passed ex-dividend date.

THURSDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

EGYPT

* The index fell 0.8 percent to 5,580 points.

DUBAI

* The index rose 1.2 percent to 1,946 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index gained 0.2 percent to 3,028 points.

QATAR

* The index declined 0.5 percent to 8,693 points.

OMAN

The index slipped 0.3 percent to 5,965 points.

KUWAIT

* The index ticked up 0.07 percent to 6,409 points.

BAHRAIN

* The index ended flat at 1,103 points. (Editing by Dinesh Nair)