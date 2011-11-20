* Egypt at 6-week low after two killed in street protests
* Most Gulf markets down; Kuwait falls after protest in
parliament
By Dina Zayed and Matt Smith
CAIRO/DUBAI, Nov 20 Egypt's benchmark
index tumbled to a six-week low on Sunday after renewed
street violence in central Cairo and in other cities, and Kuwait
fell after protesters stormed its parliament.
The clashes represent one of the biggest security challenges
yet for the country's ruling generals, a little more than a week
before a parliamentary election.
The index fell 2.5 percent to its lowest finish since Oct.
11.
"The market is acting cautiously," said Osama Mourad of Arab
Finace Brokerage. "It was falling dramatically in the first
minutes of trading and then recovered slowly because of the
mixed messages we are receiving from the media. Investors are
worried about the implications for elections."
Cairo youths chanting "The people want to topple the regime"
rushed at police, who fired rubber bullets and tear gas.
Protesters clashed with police in at least two other cities. Two
people were killed and hundreds wounded.
Egypt will hold a parliamentary election in a staggered vote
that starts on Nov. 28, the first such vote since President
Hosni Mubarak was forced from office.
Orascom Construction Industries, the country's
biggest listed developer, fell 3.3 percent and Commercial
International Bank dropped 3.1 percent.
In Kuwait, the benchmark also ended lower, dropping
0.6 percent to its lowest close since Oct. 5 as domestic
political unrest weighed on sentiment.
Kuwait's emir ordered security forces on Thursday to "take
all measures" to maintain public order after protesters stormed
parliament demanding the resignation of the prime minister over
alleged corruption.
Logistics provider Agility fell 5.1 percent and
National Real Estate Co plunged 6.8 percent.
"Agility and related companies had a fantastic run based on
a variety of unsubstantiated rumours, but Kuwait is now seeing
more serious protests than it had previously, which has given
investors an excuse to start selling off these names," said
Julian Bruce, EFG-Hermes director of institutional equity sales.
"This is spreading to the rest of the Kuwait market, even
into well-supported names like National Bank of Kuwait
(NBK)."
NBK fell 3.5 percent.
In Dubai, Emaar Properties fell 2.6 percent, the
main drag on the index, which made its largest decline
in three weeks.
In Abu Dhabi, the index slumped to a four-week low
and Qatar also ended lower as some investors cut their
exposure to regional equities.
"Investors are cautious because of the external backdrop,
particularly the euro zone situation," added EFG's Bruce.
"(UAE) turnover was a little bit better, which indicates
there are some buyers accumulating in select names, but these
are exercising caution and are predominantly local rather than
Western institutions."
World stocks fell on Friday as many investors continue to
fear a spread of the euro zone debt crisis into core European
economies.
SUNDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
EGYPT
* The index dropped 2.5 percent to 4,023 points.
KUWAIT
* The measure fell 0.6 percent to 5,825 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The benchmark gained 0.1 percent to 6,207 points.
DUBAI
* The index dipped 0.9 percent to 1,367 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index dropped 0.5 percent to 2,461 points.
QATAR
* The benchmark eased 0.5 percent to 8,704 points.
OMAN
* The index declined 0.4 percent to 5,499 points.
BAHRAIN
* The measure gained 1.2 percent to 1,183 points.
(Editing by Firouz Sedarat)