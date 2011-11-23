CAIRO/DUBAI Nov 23 Bargain hunters helped
Egypt's bourse bounce back on Wednesday after a 10-day losing
streak caused by unrest which had dragged it to 32-month lows,
while UAE markets slipped to new multi-year lows on global
concerns and lack of investor interest.
Traders said investors saw bargains after heavy losses
triggered by violent street clashes days before a parliamentary
election.
"It was expected that the market rebounds, as prices had
reached very attractive levels," Tamer Mohamed of Cairo Capital
Securities said.
The index closed 1.1 percent higher, as developer
Talaat Mostafa gained 4.7 percent after winning a
court ruling linked to a $3 billion project.
Orascom Construction advanced 1.9 percent, while
Commercial International Bank gains 0.8 percent.
"As long as the Tahrir Square problem (clashes) still
exists, though, the rebound will be short-lived," Mohamed said.
World stocks hit six-week lows on Wednesday and oil prices
fell after China's November factory activity shrank at its
sharpest pace in 32 months, reviving fears of an abrupt slowdown
for the world's second largest economy.
In Dubai, the index slipped 0.3 percent to 1,347
points, a new seven-year closing low.
"There is a complete lack of interest in the market right
now, but the situation is tricky because from a technical point
of view, we are reaching critical levels," said Sebastien Henin,
portfolio manager at The National Investor.
He said the market was approaching the support level of
1,339, a yearly low hit during trading on March 3.
"I hope that we will be able to hold this support because if
this is not the case, we could have a dive in the market."
Emaar Properties fell 0.8 percent and Shuaa
Capital dropped 8.6 percent to a 2003-low, after
posting a loss of $43 million last week.
Annual trading is likely to be the lowest since at least
2004. Turnover this year is about 30 billion dirhams ($8.2
billion), less than a tenth of the full-year 2008 total.
"Volatility is natural with what's happening in the world
but the problem in the UAE in particular is the lack of volumes,
which shows a lack of interest," said Mohammed Yasin, CAPM
Investment chief investment officer.
Abu Dhabi's index fell 0.4 percent to a new 32-month
low.
In Qatar, profit-taking from Tuesday's gains in banks
dragged the index down 0.4 percent.
Liquidity and year-to-date performance in Qatar remains the
strongest among its regional peers, down 1.2 percent.
"The long-term story is still there from both the political
and economic side. Qatar is and will continue to be in the near
future an overweight in portfolios," Henin adds.
In Saudi Arabia, the index slipped 0.3 percent to a
seven-week low, with petrochemicals dragging on worries of
weakening global demand.
"There is a fear sentiment among investors these days, a
concern about what's happening in Europe and U.S.," said
Mohammad Omran, from the think tanks Saudi Economic Association.
Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) (SABIC) and
Saudi Arabian Fertilizers shed 0.3 percent each, and
National Industrialization dipped 0.5 percent.
WEDNESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
EGYPT
* The measure gained 1.1 percent to 3,717 points.
DUBAI
* The index slipped 0.3 percent to 1,347 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index declined 0.4 percent to 2,430 points.
QATAR
* The benchmark fell 0.4 percent to 8,576 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index fell 0.3 percent to 6,086 points.
OMAN
* The index eased 0.03 percent to 5,419 points.
KUWAIT
* The measure edged up 0.03 percent to 5,798 points.
BAHRAIN
* The measure slipped 0.6 percent to 1,161 points.
