DUBAI, Nov 27 Reuters) - Abu Dhabi's bourse ended
lower for a 10th consecutive session on Sunday, with Gulf
markets extending declines as concerns over the euro zone crisis
and unrest in Egypt and Syria weighed on investor sentiment.
Fears of Europe's debt crisis dragging on without a credible
solution saw U.S. stocks fall for a seventh straight session on
Friday, leading global equity markets to their worst week in two
months.
"Global concerns are coming down on retail investors ... no
one wants to take extra risks at this time," said Marwan
Shurrab, vice president and chief trader at Gulfmena Alternative
Investments.
The Abu Dhabi index eased 0.09 percent to its lowest
close since March 2009.
Banks led the decline with Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank
dropping 0.7 percent, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank
losing 1.6 percent and National Bank of Abu Dhabi
shedding 1 percent.
In Saudi Arabia, petrochemical stocks dragged the index
to a seven-week low, as slumping crude prices weighed on
sentiment in the world's top oil exporter.
Brent crude also fell on Friday on concerns that demand for
oil will be hurt by Europe's spreading debt crisis that also
weakened the euro against the dollar.
Heavyweight Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC)
lost 0.6 percent and Sahara Petrochemical dropped 3.1
percent.
Petrochemical product prices are closely tied to oil.
The kingdom's index lost 0.2 percent to end at lowest close
since Oct. 5.
In Dubai, the bourse dropped 0.4 percent to a new seven-year
low. Bluechip firms weighed on the emirate's index,
with Emaar Properties slipping 0.4 percent and telecom
operator du losing 1.7 percent.
"Until a major catalyst emerges in the UAE markets, the
condition will be the same. A lack of interest among investors
has seen most stocks fall to almost 2008 lows," said Gulfmena's
Shurrab.
Bourses in Kuwait, Oman, Egypt and Bahrain were closed to
mark the Islamic New Year.
SUNDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
ABU DHABI
* The index declined 0.09 percent to 2,416 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index eased 0.2 percent to 6,048 points.
DUBAI
* The index slipped 0.4 percent to 1,343 points.
QATAR
* The benchmark inched down 0.08 percent to 8,558
points.
(Editing by Firouz Sedarat)