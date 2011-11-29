CAIRO/DUBAI, Nov 29 Reuters) - Egyptian shares led
most Gulf bourses up on Tuesday, jumping 5.5 percent after
smooth voting in a parliamentary election, but foreign investors
said they were waiting on the sidelines for an end to political
turmoil and a budget crisis.
Egypt is scrambling for foreign help to fill a widening
budget deficit and foreign reserves are sliding as the
government tries to support the country's currency.
A showdown between police and protesters demanding an end to
army rule killed 42 people last week and the interim government,
which had been lobbying to secure a $3 billion International
Monetary Fund financing package, quit.
The violence was a setback for the army generals who have
pledged to steer Egypt to democratic civilian rule after a
popular uprising ousted President Hosni Mubarak.
"At the moment we are being very careful. We just want to
stand back," said Raj Morjaria, a partner at London-based
private equity fund Aureos Capital. He said Aureos was unlikely
to invest in Egypt before 2013.
The main share index has tumbled 47 percent in 2011
as the ruling generals grapple with climbing food prices, labour
strikes, dwindling police morale and fears of growing disorder.
Foreign investors dumped Egyptian securities during the
uprising and their stake in the country has continued to decline
as they opt not to roll over maturing treasury bills.
Commercial International Bank was one of the most
active stocks of the day and surged 9.9 percent, while Orascom
Construction jumped 4.1 percent.
In Kuwait, the index rose 0.3 percent after the
government resigned on Monday, bowing to escalating demands by
protesters and opposition deputies that they step down over
corruption allegations.
Kuwait has been locked in a long-running political battle
between the government dominated by the ruling Al Sabah family
and parliament, but the appointment of a new government is seen
as a positive development.
In Abu Dhabi, banks helped lift the index 0.5
percent. National Bank of Abu Dhabi rose 2 percent and
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank gained 1.1 percent.
Dubai's measure added 0.2 percent, lifted by
bellwether Emaar Properties which rose 2.7 percent.
Qatar's bourse and the Muscat exchange also
rose, but heavyweight Saudi Basic Industries weighed
on the kingdom's measure which slipped 0.1 percent,
while Bahrain's index also retreated.
After regional markets closed, the euro climbed and European
shares reversed earlier losses to gain for a third straight day,
relieved by Italy's success in selling 7.5 billion euros in
bonds even if its cost of borrowing continues to soar.
Improving sentiment in global markets could have a positive
sentiment on trading in the region as the end of year
approaches.
"We saw a slight pick up in volumes (on Monday) which is a
good sign that interest could come back and we might see a year-
end rally so long as global equity markets do the same," said
Haissam Arabi at Gulfmena Alternative Investments.
TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
EGYPT
* The benchmark jumped 5.5 percent to 3,987 points.
KUWAIT
* The measure advanced 0.3 percent to 5,800 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index slipped 0.1 percent to 6,112 points.
DUBAI
* The index climbed 0.2 percent to 1,370 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index rose 0.5 percent to 2,436 points.
QATAR
* The benchmark climbed 0.2 percent to 8,602 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index slipped 0.3 percent to 1,155 points.
(Additional reporting by Carolyn Cohn in London and Azza El
Arabi in Dubai; Editing by Firouz Sedarat)