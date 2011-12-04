DUBAI Dec 4 Stock markets in the UAE and
Qatar rose on Sunday on hopes for an index upgrade by MSCI, and
gains by world equities last week helped boost most Gulf
bourses.
Dubai's bellwether Emaar Properties ended at a
three-month high, surging 5.5 percent to 2.86 dirhams, its
highest close since Aug. 29.
"Emaar is on top of the list for joining an MSCI upgrade,"
said Talal Touqan, from Al Ramz Securities. "Breaking 2.75 was a
major step towards exiting the downward spiral."
Index compiler MSCI said on Friday it will announce on Dec.
14 whether it will upgrade UAE and Qatar to emerging market
status from frontier markets, having delayed its decision from
June.
Dubai's benchmark gained 1.8 percent to close at
its highest finish since Oct. 31.
On Wednesday, the UAE said it would set up a 10 billion
dirham ($2.7 billion) fund to help pay low-income citizens'
debts and raise wages of some state employees, boosting
sentiment on local markets.
"The 10 billion fund is rather like a windfall for banks
that have strong retail exposure," said Touqan.
Abu Dhabi's index rose 1.2 percent, with First Gulf
Bank climbing 5.3 percent, and National Bank of Abu
Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank each
rising 2.8 percent.
In Qatar, the index rose 1.1 percent to a three-week
high.
Bluechips led gainers, with Qatar Telecom (Qtel)
rising 3.6 percent, Industries Qatar adding 1.3
percent and Masraf Al Rayan climbing 1.2 percent.
"Expectations from the market is positive, a good
announcement could come... that could be a positive catalyst
regionally," said Marwan Shurrab from Gulfmena Investments.
In Oman shares ended at a two-week high, with most Gulf
markets making gains as upbeat world equities buoyed sentiment.
Muscat's index rose 0.6 percent to its highest close
since Nov. 17, with telecom firm Nawras rising 1.8
percent and Oman Telecom gaining 0.7 percent.
"Overall global sentiment has improved, along with the
institutions looking (for) bottom fishing and good dividend
stories in Oman," said Kanaga Sundar, Gulf Baader Capital
Markets head of research.
In Kuwait, the benchmark slipped 0.1 percent,
halting a four-day advance.
Logistics firm Agility fell 1.3 percent after
saying on Sunday it has bid about $92.4 mln to acquire a stake
in Kuwait Health Assurance Co. (KHAC).
World stocks edged higher on Friday and registered their
biggest weekly advance since March 2009 as data showed a drop in
the U.S. jobless rate. MKTS/GLOB]
In Saudi Arabia, the index inched down 0.01 percent after
gaining 1 percent on Saturday after a rise in oil prices.
The Saudi petrochemical index shed 0.3 percent over
worries on shrinking demand from China.
Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) lost 0.5
percent.
SUNDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index rose 1.8 percent to 1,404 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index gained 1.2 percent to 2,473 points.
QATAR
* The benchmark climbed 1.1 percent to 8,759 points.
OMAN
* The index advanced 0.6 percent to 5,509 points.
KUWAIT
* The measure slipped 0.1 percent to 5,829 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index eased 0.01 percent to 6,169 points.
EGYPT
* The measure fell 0.4 percent to 4,073 points.
BAHRAIN
* The measure eased 0.05 percent to 1,157 points.
