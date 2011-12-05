DUBAI Dec 5 A sharp rise in oil prices
boosted demand in Saudi Arabia's petrochemical stocks pushing
the index to a three week high, while Gulf bourses were buoyed
on hopes that the euro zone crisis was nearing resolution.
Oil prices rose on Monday, with Brent crude futures near
$111, extending gains from last week on after jitters on supply
risks from Iran.
"Rebounding petchem prices and a noticeably less risk-averse
local investor base this morning all contributed to push
petchems higher today," said a Riyadh-based trader.
The benchmark climbed 1 percent to its highest close since
Nov. 14.
Heavyweight Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC)
gained 3.2 percent, Yanbu National Petrochemical
climbed 4.2 percent and National Industrialization
rose 1.8 percent.
"Overall, valuations are pretty attractive right now," said
Muhammad Faisal Potrik, petrochemical analyst at Riyad Capital.
"It's just a sentiment weakness that's been keeping petchems
low."
Yamamah Cement jumped 6.4 percent after saying its
board has proposed a 50 percent capital increase through bonus
shares. In a bourse statement, it said capital would increase to
2 million riyals from 1.3 million riyals.
In Qatar, investors are betting on MSCI upgrading the
country to emerging market status, which could potentially bring
in fresh funds from foreign investors. MSCI will announce the
results of its review on Qatar, plus the United Arab Emirates,
on Dec. 14.
Qatar rose 0.3 percent to an eight-month high, its highest
close since April 4.
"The activity in Qatar would indicate the market will remain
well-bid," said Ibrahim Masood, senior investment officer at
Mashreq bank.
"Every position right now is basically for MSCI action --
it's all been leading up to this."
Banks were the biggest support, with Qatar National Bank
up 0.7 percent, Masraf Al Rayan rising 1.3
percent and Qatar Islamic Bank gaining 1.2 percent.
In Oman, the index gained 0.5 percent to a three-week
high. It has a major support level at 5,400 points.
Local pension funds bought into bluechips, while foreign
institutions targeted telecoms stocks, analysts said.
Oman Telecommunication (Omantel) added 1.1 percent
and Nawras climbed 1.6 percent.
World stocks rose on Monday and troubled euro zone bonds
recovered as confidence grew that European leaders would make
big strides in solving the euro zone's debt crisis at a crucial
summit this week.
Meanwhile, UAE markets ended lower as investors booked
profit on recent gains. Dubai's index ended 0.4 percent
lower at 1,399 points, halting a four-session advance.
Bellwether Emaar Properties slipped 1.4 percent
from Sunday's three-month high. It rose 15 percent in the
preceding four trading days.
"It is a normal corrective wave," said Talal Touqan, head of
equity research at Al Ramz Securities. "It is a healthy sign as
long as the drop doesn't take the index back to lower than the
previous low.
"The DFM index may test 1,385 and probably 1,375," he added.
Abu Dhabi's benchmark ended 0.1 percent lower,
slipping from Sunday's two-week high.
MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index rose 1 percent to 6,228 points.
QATAR
* The benchmark climbed 0.3 percent to 8,781 points.
OMAN
* The index gained 0.5 percent to 5,536 points.
DUBAI
* The index slipped 0.4 percent to 1,399 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index declined 0.1 percent to 2,47 points.
KUWAIT
* The measure edged up 0.2 percent to 5,838 points.
EGYPT
* The measure fell 1.3 percent to 4,020 points.
BAHRAIN
* The measure eased 0.05 percent to 1,157 points.
