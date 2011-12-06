DUBAI Dec 6 United Arab Emirates markets
fell on Tuesday after talk that Dubai may restructure bonds and
Moody's warned the emirate faces refinancing risks, while other
regional markets were mixed as downbeat global sentiment
weighed.
Dubai's benchmark made its largest decline in five
weeks, falling 1.2 percent. It slipped for a second session
since Sunday's five-week high.
Dubai, which narrowly averted a bond default in 2009, could
use money raised by its sovereign wealth fund to help repay $3.8
billion in bonds owed by state-linked firms which mature next
year. It is also considering to restructure bonds, according to
sources.
Ratings agency Moody's said the Gulf emirate faces
refinancing risks related to some upcoming maturities.
Downbeat global markets also weighed on sentiment, with
European stocks and the euro left reeling by a shock warning
from Standard & Poor's that it might downgrade euro zone
countries.
"It's natural to have some profit-taking but what may have
caused it to be steeper is that global markets are down," said
Haissam Arabi, chief executive at Gulfmena Investments.
"We were already expecting most of the region to be down.
Moody's comments wouldn't have helped."
Abu Dhabi shed 0.8 percent, with banks weighing.
In Qatar, the index slipped 0.4 percent to 8,750
points, trimming year-to-date gains to 0.8 percent. It broke a
strong resistance at 8,800 points intraday, but low volumes
meant it could not hold above this level, analysts say.
"We'd like for consolidation to happen between the ranges of
8,765 to 8,834 points and a healthy sustainable break above that
would be definitive uptrend," said a Doha-based trader on
condition of anonymity.
In Saudi Arabia, large-caps fell and petrochemicals stocks
led a decline on the index which slipped 0.2 percent
from Monday's three-week high.
Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) dipped 0.5
percent, Saudi Kayan Petrochemical lost 1.4 percent
and Samba Financial Group fell 0.6 percent.
"There was some pressure from European markets as well as
profit-taking from yesterday's rally in petchems, which is
normal," said Tarek al-Mady, a Saudi-based financial analyst.
"Traders are shifting their money to safer bets like
petchems and banks and positioning for year-end results," he
added. "Heavyweights are expected to post good results."
In Kuwait, the index hit a three-week high as
traders bet local stocks would mount an end-of-year rally.
Buying in small caps supported the index, with National Real
Estate rising 7.4 percent, Kuwait Financial Centre
(Markaz) soaring 8.5 percent and Gulf Investment
House up 6.5 percent.
"We are seeing some foreign flow, mainly on banking stocks.
Locals want a momentum play, hoping for a year-end rally," said
a Kuwait-based trader, who declined to be named.
Meanwhile, traders continued to hope for political
stability. After trading hours, the emir dissolved parliament
following the resignation of the government last month in one of
the deepest political crises in the oil-exporting state.
Markets in Oman and Egypt also bucked the
downbeat trend, rising 0.1 percent each.
