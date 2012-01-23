CAIRO/DUBAI Jan 23 Egypt's bourse climbed
to a seven-week high on Monday after the first sitting of the
country's new parliament lifted hopes of political stability,
while Gulf markets were mixed.
Cairo's main index rose 2.4 percent to its highest
close since Dec. 6.
Almost one year since an uprising unseated President Hosni
Mubarak, Egypt's turbulent politics remain a major obstacle to a
return of investor confidence to the country.
"The first session of parliament is giving a psychological
boost for investors," said Mohamed Radwan, head of equities at
Pharos Securities. "It looks more like things are progressing
and it's a step towards a more stable environment."
The index has risen more than 10 percent this month and
traders have reported some buying by foreign investors, but they
said plans for mass protests against the army on the anniversary
of the street revolt have limited market gains.
In Saudi Arabia, telecoms operator Zain Saudi
helped lift the market on talks the company will get regulatory
approval shortly for a capital restructuring.
The firm is seeking to cut its capital by 55 percent to
cover accumulated losses and proposed subsequently issuing 4.4
billion riyals ($1.17 billion) worth of new shares.
Shares in Zain jumped 5.3 percent to their highest close
since Oct. 12 and the index gained 0.2 percent.
"We are expecting the authorities to approve it any
minute... It has already taken much longer than people
expected," said Mohammad Omran, a Saudi based financial analyst.
Small and mid-cap stocks accounted for increased trading,
with Nama Chemicals jumping 9.7 percent, Saudi
Fisheries rising 3.1 percent and National Shipping
Company gaining 6.4 percent.
Buying in insurance and small-caps are expected to be high
as investors look to benefit from the volatility, traders said.
In Qatar, the index slipped 0.4 percent to its lowest
close since Oct. 20, as banks' cash dividends disappointed.
Masraf Al Rayan shed 1.8 percent, while Industries
Qatar declined 0.4 percent.
Qatar International Islamic Bank fell 1.7 percent
after posting an annual net profit rise of 17 percent and
recommended a 3.50 riyals cash dividend.
"It's a favourite stock among local investors but they are
still expecting (higher) dividends," said Ali Al Enin, equity
trader at Qatar National Bank.
Dubai 's index and Abu Dhabi's benchmark
gained 0.5 percent each as investors accumulated battered stocks
on expectations for fourth-quarter earnings.
Telecoms operator du advanced 0.4 percent, Air
Arabia climbed 1 percent and contractor Arabtec
rose 4.1 percent.
"We're seeing money coming in and allocating into bluechips
in Dubai and Abu Dhabi," said Marwan Shurrab, vice-president and
chief trader at Gulfmena Investments.
"Banks in Abu Dhabi are in focus on expectations that Q4
numbers will be coming out by the end of the month. Investors
are also looking forward to high-dividend yield stocks."
National Bank of Abu Dhabi gained 2.4 percent, Abu
Dhabi Commercial Bank rose 0.7 percent.
MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
EGYPT
* The measure rose 2.4 percent to 4,014 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index climbed 0.2 percent to 6,461 points.
QATAR
* The benchmark fell 0.4 percent to 8,409 points.
DUBAI
* The index gained 0.5 percent to 1,341 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index climbed 0.5 percent to 2,353 points.
OMAN
* The index advanced 0.1 percent to 5,598 points.
KUWAIT
* The measure slipped 0.2 percent to 5,788 points.
BAHRAIN
* The measure eased 0.02 percent to 1,141 points.
($1 = 3.7504 Saudi riyals)
(Editing by Firouz Sedarat)