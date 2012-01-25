DUBAI Jan 25 Dubai's bourse jumped to a
six-week high on Wednesday, as property stocks surged on hopes
that Abu Dhabi's decision to restart stalled projects including
the Louvre and Guggenheim museum branches would lift the
struggling real estate market.
Most other Gulf bourses gained in muted trade as investors
stayed on the sidelines with many of the big companies yet to
report fourth-quarter results.
"Dubai managed to be the best performing market in the
region today," said Marwan Shurrab, vice-president and chief
trader at Gulfmena Investments.
"Property stocks continued their rally due to the
announcement made by Abu Dhabi to restart projects."
Property markets in Dubai and Abu Dhabi have fallen over 60
percent since their peak in 2008. House prices and rents are
expected to further decline in most areas this year.
The raft of projects restarted by Abu Dhabi's Executive
Council, including the delayed branches of the Louvre and
Guggenheim museums, raised hopes of recovery in the sector.
Heavyweight Emaar Properties surged 6.7 percent to
a four-week high, Deyaar climbed 4.3 percent and
builder Arabtec gained 1.1 percent.
"Emaar has not been doing well but the positive sentiment
helped it recover all the losses for the month," Shurrab said.
After markets closed, Dubai Holding Commercial operations
group announced the full repayment of the bond which was due
Feb. 1, using its own internal cash flow.
"This will fuel a further rally in the markets tomorrow.
Along with positive fourth-quarter earnings, we may see a strong
end to this month," Shurrab said.
The bourse's own stock, DFM, gained 8.5 percent and
top lender Emirates NBD rose 2.2 percent.
The index climbed 2.4 percent to end at 1,396
points, its highest close since Dec 11.
Abu Dhabi's index advanced 0.6 percent, help by First
Gulf Bank and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank which
climbed 1.3 percent and 2.2 percent respectively.
Qatar's ended 0.4 percent higher after retreating for
the previous six sessions. Banks led the rally with Qatar
Islamic Bank climbing 1.4 percent and Commercial Bank
Of Qatar (CBQ) adding 3.3 percent.
After the market closed, CBQ reported a 22 percent jump in
quarterly profit on higher lending and deposits.
Saudi Arabia's index ended up for a third
consecutive day, buoyed by banks and petrochemical stocks.
Al Rajhi Bank gained 0.7 percent. Advanced
Petrochemical climbed 1 percent after it reported a 56
percent rise in net profit for 2011.
Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) ended flat. A
note from Rasmala on SABIC points to a weaker start to the year
for the bellwether company, with the investment bank revising
its target price to 113 riyals ($30.13) from 115 riyals.
"We now assume a somewhat weaker start to 2012 than in our
previous forecasts, mainly assuming a lower utilisation rate for
SABIC's European operations, but we have not made any changes to
our base-case forecast of a 10 percent drop in petrochemicals
prices for 2012," the note said.
The index ended 0.2 percent higher.
Egypt's index was shut to mark the anniversary of
last year's uprising which overthrew former President Hosni
Mubarak.
