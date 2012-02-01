DUBAI Feb 1 Dubai's bourse climbed to a
four-month high on Wednesday, as hopes of strong earnings and
rising European stocks lifted sentiment, and Egypt's market
extended a rally on optimism about the political environment.
Dubai's real estate stocks led the rally, helping the
emirate's bourse gain 1.2 percent to end at its highest close
since Sept 22.
"There is a belief that blue chips real estate firms like
Emaar will report good fourth-quarter results," said Saad
al-Chalabi, technical analyst and trader at Al Ramz Securities
in Abu Dhabi.
Builder Arabtec registered the biggest gains,
climbing 5 percent to a near 2-year high. Emaar Properties
gained 2.2 percent.
Most of the big firms in the United Arab Emirates are yet to
report fourth-quarter earnings.
"The macro environment has also helped the UAE markets
today. There is optimism and economic situation favours
equities," said Chalabi.
European stocks jumped and the euro recovered from week lows
after official data showed an unexpected expansion in China's
powerful factories in January and the first growth in German
manufacturing in four months.
In Egypt, the main index gained 0.9 percent,
extending a rally this year that has taken it up 29 percent
after the benchmark slumped by almost half in 2011.
"Foreign buyers are now interested to invest in the Egyptian
market, especially after the elections to parliament ended well,
which made them feel good about progress in the political
system," said Ahmed Khalil, a trader at Cairo Capital
Securities.
Khalil says concern over the potential effect of ongoing
street protests in Cairo was receding.
Other analysts had a more cautious take on the Egyptian
market's sharp gains this year.
They said Egyptian investors who are unable to shift large
amounts of money out of the country to safer locations have been
buying local equities as an alternative.
Ezz Steel, which reported a leap in third-quarter
net income on Tuesday, was the biggest gainer, up 3.7 percent.
Orascom Telecom Media climbed 5.5 percent and real
estate group Palm Hills surged 7.2 percent.
In Abu Dhabi, the index climbed 0.5 percent to a seven-week
high, helped by National Bank of Abu Dhabi that gained
1.4 percent, a day after proposing a 30 percent cash dividend.
"Defensive, high dividend yield stocks will continue to
outperform the market, such as banks, airlines and utilities,"
says Marwan Shurrab, vice-president at Gulfmena Investments.
In Saudi Arabia, the index rose 0.6 percent to a new
eight-month high, as developer Dar Al Arkan surged 8.5
percent, also ending at an 8-month high.
"There is a lot of interest in the company among
institutions and local investors," said a Saudi-based trader,
who did not want to be named.
Dar Al Arkan's fourth-quarter profits slipped 12.3 percent
but the earnings beat analyst forecasts.
Blue chip firms were little changed, with Saudi Basic
Industries Corp. (SABIC) slipping 0.5 percent and Al
Rajhi Bank gaining 0.4 percent.
WEDNESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index gained 1.2 percent to 1,454 points.
EGYPT
* The measure rose 0.9 percent to 4,688 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index climbed 0.5 percent to 2,466 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index climbed 0.6 percent to 6,663 points.
QATAR
* The benchmark inched up 0.03 percent to 8,570
points.
KUWAIT
* The measure fell 0.2 percent to 5,856 points.
BAHRAIN
* The measure dropped 0.3 percent to 1,137 points.
OMAN
* The index eased 0.01 percent to 5,561 points.
