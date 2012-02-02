By Tom Pfeiffer and Matt Smith
| CAIRO/DUBAI
CAIRO/DUBAI Feb 2 Egypt's bourse made its
largest decline in six weeks on Thursday after 74 people were
killed in violence at a soccer stadium, a fresh setback for a
country struggling with weak security a year after its president
was overthrown.
The main index ended 2.2 percent lower, regaining
some of its lost ground after having fallen more than 4 percent
at the open as Mobinil and its parent company Orascom
Telecom Media and Technology rose 4.1 and 4.5 percent
respectively to offset declines in other stocks.
"The market is in a panic after what happened yesterday,"
said Omar Darwish of brokerage CIBC.
Commercial International Bank dropped 4.3 percent
and property developer Palm Hills dipped 3.4 percent.
Gulf markets were mixed, with Dubai's index falling
1.2 percent to trim to 10.4 percent its gains since
mid-January's seven-year low as disappointing results from some
companies spurred investors to lock-in recent gains.
Union Properties fell 9.8 percent, its largest
decline in more than two years, after reporting a widening
annual loss.
The firm's chief executive told a local newspaper in January
it had reached a $1.03 billion debt deal with major shareholder
Emirates NBD.
"Union Properties numbers were expected to be bad - the
stock did rally hard on the back of the refinancing news and the
results are a reality check - the company hasn't gone back into
profitability," said Haissam Arabi, chief executive and fund
manager at Gulfmena Investments.
Dubai Islamic Bank dropped 4.1 percent, with
investors seemingly disappointed by its proposed 15 percent cash
dividend for 2011.
"It's some healthy profit-taking that will invite people who
missed the boat to take positions prices at lower prices," said
Arabi. "I see any pull-back being short-lived."
Mashreq bank plunged 9.9 percent, a day after its
results showed a 59 percent quarterly earnings drop.
"A lot of (UAE bank) lending is secured against property
assets and the value of these assets has fallen sharply and may
worsen still, which is a contributing reason why banks are not
aggressively lending," said Raj Madha, Rasmala MENA banking
analyst.
Abu Dhabi's benchmark climbed 0.4 percent, its 11th
gain in 12 sessions.
"There's been a good start to the year globally that has
helped sentiment worldwide," added Gulfmena's Arabi.
"There's optimism Greece's debt problems will be resolved and
the worst for the euro zone is over, with an overall good
feeling in the market I've haven't felt for a long time.
"Decent volumes are coming back to the market. This is the
first leg in an uptrend that could become a bull market - the
trend may have reversed."
Oman's index rose for a first session in five, but
liquidity remained thin.
Bank Muscat, which in December said it would
launch a $259.7 million rights issue, was the main support,
adding 0.1 percent.
"Liquidity is low because there's a lack of participation
from retail traders - about 60 percent of trading is from
institutions and you need more retail trading for the market to
rally," said Adel Nasr, United Securities brokerage manager.
"There are a couple of IPOs from Islamic banks due in the
coming months and people also want to subscribe to Bank Muscat's
rights issue."
Last month, Oman's central bank said two Islamic lenders
would float 40 percent of their shares by June.
THURSDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
EGYPT
* The measure fell 2.2 percent to 4,584 points.
DUBAI
* The index dropped 1.2 percent to 1,436 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index climbed 0.4 percent to 2,477 points.
QATAR
* The benchmark rose 0.8 percent to 8,636 points.
BAHRAIN
* The measure eased 0.02 percent to 1,137 points.
OMAN
* The index inched up 0.06 percent to 5,564 points.
(Editing by Firouz Sedarat)