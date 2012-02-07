CAIRO/DUBAI Feb 7 Egypt's bourse climbed
on Tuesday on improving investor sentiment over a likely quicker
transition to civilian rule, while most Gulf markets declined on
global concerns and a sell-off after recent gains.
Egypt's main index climbed 1 percent after the
country's military rulers set presidential vote nominations for
March 10. It was previously due to be held around mid-April.
Protesters accuse the generals who took power from President
Hosni Mubarak a year ago of mismanaging the country and are
demanding a swift end to military rule. Thirteen people have
died in the latest street violence.
"I think the market is responding well to bringing forward
the date for registration of presidential candidates," says
Ahmed Abu Taled of Pharos Securities.
"This will speed the transition process."
Orascom Telecom Media and Technology was the most
traded stock, surging 7.8 percent. The company's founder Naguib
Sawiris detailed new expansion plans in Europe, the Middle East
and Africa in a Reuters interview on Monday.
"I expect Orascom will be the stock of the future. Sawiris
has a close interest in the company and seeks expansion in the
upcoming period," said Wael Enaba of Awa'el Securities.
OTMT subsidiary Mobinil rose 7.1 percent.
In Dubai, builder Arabtec continued to rise,
despite the absence of any hard news, but gains were not enough
to sustain Dubai's two-session rally.
Arabtec rose for a seventh session, up 3.9 percent, to
extend gains to over 60 percent so far this year. Traders said
there is much speculation in the market but no real news that
would justify such an increase in the share price.
"This rise has not been backed up by any change in
fundamentals," said Loic Pelichet at NBK Capital.
"Whilst Arabtec remains one of our preferred companies in
the sector, we cannot, at this point of time, even begin to
justify the share's current valuation."
Ahmed Talhaoui at Abu Dhabi's Gulf Capital also said there
is no structural reason Arabtec to skyrocket. "The stock has
rallied so much that it would be healthy for the company or the
regulator to comment on this price action."
Despite Arabtec's rally, Dubai's index eased 0.2
percent. Bellwether Emaar Properties retreated 2.1
percent and Dubai Financial Market slipped 1.7 percent.
In Qatar, the index eased 0.5 percent to snap a
nine-day rally, weighed by selling by foreign investors.
Qatar National Bank fell 1 percent and Commercial
Bank of Qatar slipped 0.6 percent.
"There's a sell-off in the banking sector in general, mostly
by foreigners. Insiders are buying while foreigners are selling
off," said one Qatari broker, who declined to be named.
"However, there is nothing pertaining to news," he said,
adding that the market needed to "take a breather".
Abu Dhabi's bourse also retreated, weighed lower by a 6.6
percent slide in Union National Bank shares, after its
quarterly earnings fell 19.2 percent.
In Oman, sentiment ahead of earnings attracted institutional
investors to stocks such as Omantel and Renaissance
Services, which rose 0.8 percent and 2.6 percent
respectively. The index added 0.4 percent.
TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
EGYPT
* The measure advanced 1 percent to 4,584 points.
DUBAI
* The index slipped 0.2 percent to 1,474 points.
ABU DHABI
* The measure fell 0.3 percent to 2,469 points.
QATAR
* The benchmark dropped 0.5 percent to 8,687 points.
KUWAIT
* The index dipped 0.2 percent to 5,827 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The benchmark inched up 0.07 percent to 6,744
points.
OMAN
* The index rose 0.4 percent to 5,591 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index slipped 0.1 percent to 1,134 points.
(Additional reporting by Azza El Arabi and Mala Pancholia in
Dubai, and Ehab Farouk in Cairo; Editing by Firouz Sedarat)