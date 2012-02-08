DUBAI/CAIRO Feb 8 Dubai's Emaar
Properties climbed to a six-month high over hopes of
strong earnings as most Gulf markets advanced on Wednesday, and
optimism over a swift transition to civilian rule lifted
Egyptian stocks for a second day.
Emaar, which is expected to report its earnings in the next
few days, climbed 3.2 percent to its highest close since Aug 4.
"Good numbers are expected from Emaar and investors are also
hoping for good dividends," says Nadi Bargouti, head of asset
management at SHUAA Asset Management.
The builder of the world's tallest tower, the Burj Khalifa,
has already gained over 9 percent this year.
Analysts polled by Reuters on average expect Emaar to post a
74 percent increase in fourth-quarter profit.
Other property stocks declined. Arabtec dropped
1.5 percent, trimming its 2011 gains to 67.3 percent. Deyaar
fell 2.1 percent and Union Properties lost
1.4 percent.
Most Gulf indices advanced, tracking gains in European
shares, which rose after markets priced in a successful outcome
to Greek debt talks.
In Egypt, the index extended gains for a second day
after investor appetite was boosted by Monday's announcement by
the country's military rulers that they wanted to bring the
presidential vote forward.
Twenty-five of the index's 30 stocks rose. The benchmark
advanced 2.7 percent to 4,709 points, just shy of a year-high
close of 4,713 points earlier this month.
The military council said it would allow presidential
candidates to register starting on March 10 in what could be a
response to protesters' demands for a swift end to military
rule.
Registration was previously scheduled to open in about
mid-April for a vote that was due to take place by the end of
June.
"Bringing the elections date forward gave the market a big
push, showing that transfer of power to civilian rule is on
track," said Mohamed Kotb of Naeem Brokerage.
Orascom Telecom Media and Technology (OTMT) surged
9.9 percent after its founder Naguib Sawiris detailed new
expansion plans in Europe, the Middle East and Africa in a
Reuters interview on Tuesday.
OTMT's subsidiary mobile phone company Mobinil
jumped 10 percent on talk that share holdings between the two
companies would be reorganised. Mobinil officials were not
immediately available to comment.
Commercial International Bank, Egypt's biggest
listed lender, gained 1.3 percent and Orascom Construction
added 2.7 percent.
In Saudi Arabia, the index also advanced, reaching a
21-month high, as petrochemical and banking stocks led a rally.
Samba Financial Group led the gains, climbing 3.1
percent and Al Rajhi Bank added 0.7 percent.
Petrochemical stocks also advanced, as oil prices rose.
Brent crude oil rose to six-month highs on Wednesday,
propelled by falling inventories in the United States, optimism
of a deal to bail out Greece and tension between Iran and the
West.
Heavyweight Saudi Basic Industries Corp added 0.5
percent.
The index gained 0.8 percent to end at its highest close
since May 2010.
WEDNESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index rose 0.6 percent to 1,482 points.
ABU DHABI
* The measure fell 0.2 percent to 2,465 points.
EGYPT
* The measure advanced 2.7 percent to 4,709 points.
QATAR
* The benchmark inched up 0.04 percent to 8,691
points.
KUWAIT
* The index added 0.4 percent to 5,851 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The benchmark climbed 0.8 percent to 6,797 points.
OMAN
* The index rose 0.6 percent to 5,624 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index gained 0.1 percent to 1,136 points.
