DUBAI Feb 15 Dubai's index ended a five-session rally on Wednesday as investors booked gains in Emaar Properties after it posted estimate-beating results, as most regional markets declined.

Emaar fell 2.7 percent, easing from Tuesday's six-month high, in the first session since the developer reported above-forecast earnings.

Dubai's benchmark dropped 1.1 percent, also retreating from a Tuesday six-month peak.

"The week's high (of 1,551 points) is now an important near-term resistance to watch," said Bruce Powers, head of research and analysis at Trust Securities. "The market needs to break through that level before there are indications it could go higher. The odds favour a pullback at this point."

Emirates NBD gained 0.7 percent despite posting a 62-percent fall in its fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday, as provisions weighed heavily for the second quarter in succession.

After market close, it said Abu Dhabi helped bankroll the acquisition of struggling Dubai Bank, with a 2.8-billion dirhams ($762.3 million), eight-year loan at below market rates.

In Abu Dhabi, Sorouh Real Estate shed 1 percent. It swung to a profit in the fourth quarter and full year profit also jumped, partly on lower impairments and a gain on sale of assets.

Shares in Abu Dhabi National Energy Company, dipped 4 percent after it reported a 26-percent drop in yearly profits on Tuesday.

The UAE capital's index eased 0.06 percent, trimming 2012 gains to 3.6 percent.

Elsewhere, Kuwait's benchmark slipped 0.8 percent, down from Tuesday's five-month peak after the country appointed a new cabinet.

Investors booked profits in the small-cap stocks that drove the recent rally. Gulf Finance House dropped 7.4 percent, Al Madina for Finance and Investment fell 5.2 percent and Hits Telecom Holding declined 7.6 percent.

Kuwait's new opposition majority in parliament failed on Tuesday to strike a deal with its ruling family on a significant share of cabinet posts, setting the stage for more political discord holding up democratic reforms and development projects.

"Going forward, we will probably see more political conflict as the opposition is leading the majority," said Sebastien Henin, portfolio manager at The National Investor.

In Qatar, the index dipped 0.7 percent, making its largest one-day decline in four weeks.

"Qatar is underperforming regional markets but it did great in 2011 - it's natural for investors to book gains," said Amer Khan, fund manager, Shuaa Asset Management.

Elsewhere, Oman's Renaissance Services surged 9.8 percent to a three-month high after reporting better-than-expected full-year earnings.

It reported a 93 percent drop in its annual profit for 2011 after taking a writedown from subsidiary Topaz and as operating expenses rose.

"The market was expecting Renaissance to post fourth-quarter and full year losses because of provisions," said Vickneswaran Gowribalan, an Oman-based portfolio manager. "The overhang of provisions is behind them."

Muscat's index rose 0.5 percent, trimming 2012 losses to 1 percent.

WEDNESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

DUBAI

* The index fell 1.1 percent to 1,523 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index eased 0.06 percent to 2,488 points.

KUWAIT

* The measure dipped 0.8 percent to 5,964 points.

QATAR

* The benchmark declined 0.7 percent to 8,630 points.

OMAN

* The index gained 0.5 percent to 5,637 points.

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index eased 0.07 percent to 6,812 points.

EGYPT

* The measure slipped 1.2 percent to 5,003 points.

BAHRAIN

* The measure ended flat at 1,142 points. (Editing by Firouz Sedarat)