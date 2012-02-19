CAIRO/DUBAI Feb 19 Regional markets
rallied on Sunday as upbeat global sentiment spilled over, and
Egypt's bourse hit a seven-month high after the finance minister
said it will sign a $3.2 billion loan agreement with the
International Monetary Fund.
Cairo's main index rose 2.9 percent to its highest
close since June 21.
"The IMF negotiations and the clearer timetable for
presidential elections are boosting confidence in the market.
Investors are pouring fresh cash into Egypt," said Chamel Fahmy
of Pharos Securities. {ID:nL5E8DJ021}
Presidential elections will be held in the first week of
June, several weeks ahead of the previously announced end-June
deadline for the vote.
Palm Hills jumped 10 percent, Egyptian Resorts
and Amer Group surged 9.7 and 9.5 percent
respectively.
In Dubai, the index made its largest one-day gain
in almost a year, up 3.6 percent to its highest close since June
as improving local fundamentals brought back buying momentum.
Bellwether Emaar Properties gained 3.9 precent,
Dubai Financial Market jumped 7 percent and Air Arabia
rose 6.5 percent.
"The UAE economy is faring better than what the market was
telling us -- things are stabilising and we've had some good
corporate earnings," said Fadi Al Said, head of investments at
ING Investment Management. "The market is in an overbought
situation technically but valuations are still distressed."
Analysts expect Dubai's market to consolidate at these
levels with some profit-taking in the coming sessions.
Regional sentiment is supported by gains in world stocks,
which hit a 6-1/2-month peak on Friday on hopes that Greece will
seal a long-awaited bailout deal this week.
"Good news internationally reflected well on local sentiment
which is also excited about seeing the rally continue on the
back of good Emaar numbers and other company distributions,"
said Haissam Arabi, chief executive at Gulfmena Investments.
In Abu Dhabi, the index ticked up 0.6 percent.
Dana Gas jumped 6.8 percent, Sorouh Real Estate
surged 5.1 percent and Aldar Properties
gained 3 percent.
In Saudi Arabia, petrochemical stocks led gains as the index
rose 0.6 percent to a nine-month high. Trading was
heavy, with investors bullish on the local economy.
Bellwether Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) was
the main support, rising 0.5 percent. Advanced Petrochemical
added 2.5 percent and Methanol Chemicals
surged 9.9 percent.
In Kuwait, the index gained 1.7 percent, its largest
one-day gain in 11 months, to close at a seven-month high.
Local investors bought small-caps but a trader said trading
did not reflect company fundamentals.
"You have crazy valuations in companies that are not worth
their valuations," said a Kuwait-based trader who asked not to
be identified.
Small-caps surged with Al Safwa Group up 9.4
percent, Al Ahlia Holding jumping 16.7 percent and
Gulf Finance House climbing 7.8 percent.
Elsewhere, Qatar's benchmark rose from Thursday's
two-week low, gaining 0.9 percent.
Gulf International Services surged to a six-week
high, up 10 percent, after proposing a cash dividend of 1.3
riyals per share and 10 percent bonus shares.
(Editing by Firouz Sedarat)