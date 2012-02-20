DUBAI Feb 20 Saudi Arabia's index
hit a fresh 21-month closing high on Monday, nearing a
psychologically-important resistance level as volumes surged in
bluechip stocks, while most other regional markets also extended
gains.
The kingdom's benchmark climbed 0.3 percent to 6,895 points,
its highest finish since May 2010.
Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC), the top
company in the Middle East by market value, gained 1.3 percent,
the main support for the market. Volumes traded in the stock
jumped to their highest in six months.
"Saudi Arabia's stock market is setting up to break through
a three-year consolidation range and a firewall resistance at
7,000," said Musa Haddad, head of MENA equity desk at National
Bank of Abu Dhabi.
"Such breakout on high volumes sets the stage for a long
term uptrend towards 8,000 to 10,000 levels."
The focus has shifted from small-cap, speculative stocks
toward bluechips and heavyweights.
"I feel this trend will pick up steam, attract further cash
flows from local investors, and catapult the market to the next
level," said a Riyadh-based trader who asked not to be
identified. "The extra cash that has been deployed in the market
recently is critical to get past resistance barriers."
Heavyweight Al Rajhi Bank gained 1 percent, Saudi
Electricity rose 1.4 percent and Saudi Arabian Mining
(Maaden) climbed 3.5 percent, all trading high
volumes.
In UAE, Abu Dhabi's bluechips lift the emirate's index
by 0.6 percent to a four-month high as they played
catch-up to early-year gains on other Gulf markets.
Heavyweight National Bank of Abu Dhabi was the
main support, rising 1.4 percent, while First Gulf Bank
climbed 0.8 percent.
Sorouh Real Estate and Dana Gas jumped
4.8 and 4.3 percent respectively.
The UAE capital's index climbed 0.6 percent to its highest
close since Oct. 30.
In Dubai, the index slipped from Sunday's
eight-month peak as investors booked profits in large-cap
stocks.
Dubai Islamic Bank fell 1.4 percent, Emirates NBD
slipped 0.7 percent and telecom operator du
shed 1.3 percent.
"The momentum is stretched and we had no news to fuel this
rally - I would not be surprised to see 2 to 3 percent come off
the market in coming days," said Sebastien Henin, portfolio
manager at The National Investor.
Regional sentiment was lifted on back of gains in world
markets on optimism the second bailout package for Greece will
be approved on Monday.
"The overall picture - whether it is global markets or oil -
is good, but from a momentum point of view we need a break. Even
if there is positive news from elsewhere, the market will not
avoid a correction," Henin said about Dubai's market.
Elsewhere, Qatar's benchmark extended gains, rising
0.3 percent. The market is lagging its regional peers with
year-to-date losses at 1.5 percent.
In Kuwait, the index rallied for a third-straight
session, up 0.5 percent to its highest close in seven months.
Local investors continue to buy into small-cap stocks, a
common trend in the first quarter according to analysts.
MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index gained 0.5 percent to 6,904 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index advanced 0.6 percent to 2,504 points.
DUBAI
* The index slipped 0.1 percent to 1,569 points.
QATAR
* The benchmark gained 0.3 percent to 8,650 points.
KUWAIT
* The measure rose 0.5 percent to 6,115 points.
EGYPT
* The measure rose 0.8 percent to 5,153 points.
OMAN
* The index climbed 0.1 percent to 5,676 points.
BAHRAIN
* The measure gained 0.2 percent to 1,150 points.
