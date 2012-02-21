DUBAI/CAIRO Feb 21 Saudi Arabia's bourse hit a three-and-a-half year high in higher turnover on Tuesday amid an upbeat Gulf market sentiment after Greece sealed its second bailout package, while telecom operator Mobinil weighed on Egypt after posting earnings.

Saudi petrochemical stocks led gains, with bellwether Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) rising 2.9 percent to its highest close since August 2011. The sector's index added 1.6 percent.

"Petrochemical stocks will be strong going forward because oil price is back on track ... economic fundamentals are improving and concerns about global demand are subsiding," said a Riyadh-based fund manager who asked not to be identified.

The index rose 0.9 percent to its highest close since October 2008. Turnover climbed to $3.07 billion, a high of about four years.

"Saudi Arabia is still lagging behind the trend in the global markets, despite the strong local fundamentals," the fund manager added.

Light profit-taking sent Benchmark Brent to $119.51, down 54 cents, by 1140 GMT after closing above $120 on Monday for the first time since June 15.

Heavyweight banks were also up. Al Rajhi Bank gained 1 percent, Samba Financial Group climbed 2.3 percent and Riyad Bank rose 1.2 percent.

In Egypt, the main index slipped 2.4 percent, with telecom shares falling after Mobinil posted a quarterly loss.

Mobinil, which dipped 1.7 percent, said last year's political turmoil caused it to lose 177 million Egyptian pounds ($29 million) in the fourth quarter, compared to a net profit of 342 million pounds a year earlier.

Orascom Telecom Media Technology tumbled 6.1 percent and Orascom Telecom 4.1 percent, while Telecom Egypt, which is due to report results before the market opens on Thursday, lost 2.9 percent.

GB Auto advanced 1.3 percent after it said it agreed to assemble cars provided by China's Geely Automobile and begin distributing them in North Africa.

In Dubai, the index rose 1.7 percent to an eight-month high, but analysts warned the rally may be over-extended.

Bellwether Emaar Properties jumped 3 percent, Dubai Financial Market, the only listed Gulf Arab bourse, rose 2.4 percent.

"The next target is the 1,600 resistance, which matches a long-term trend line resistance," said Bruce Powers, head of research at Trust Securities. "Some pullback or consolidation would be healthy at this point, before continuing higher."

Powers said he believed that Dubai's long-term bear market has not reversed yet and its early-year rally was unsustainable. Dubai's index fell 17 percent in 2011 and remains 75 percent below a 2008 peak despite recent gains.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark climbed 0.9 percent, rising for a third day to reach a 20-week closing high.

Telecom firm Etisalat rose 2.2 percent after proposing a 60 percent dividend for 2011.

In Qatar, the index rallied for a third session, up 0.4 percent, trimming 2012 losses to 1.1 percent.

"From a perspective of Westerns institutional investors that are heavily allocated in Qatar, there has to be fresh news flow," said Julian Bruce, EFG-Hermes director of institutional equity sales. "Additional allocation at this point is unlikely."

TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index gained 0.9 percent to 6,967 points.

EGYPT

* The measure fell 2.4 percent to 5,031 points.

DUBAI

* The index gained 1.7 percent to 1,596 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index rose 0.9 percent to 2,527 points.

QATAR

* The benchmark climbed 0.4 percent to 8,681 points.

KUWAIT

* The measure eased 0.3 percent to 6,098 points.

OMAN

* The index slipped 0.2 percent to 5,667 points.

BAHRAIN

* The measure slipped 0.4 percent to 1,145 points. (Editing by Firouz Sedarat)