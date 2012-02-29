DUBAI/CAIRO Feb 29 The Saudi bourse, the
Arab world's largest, rallied for a 10th session on Wednesday,
led by banks and petrochemical stocks, and all regional markets
also rose amid bullish sentiment in equities.
The kingdom's benchmark rose 0.8 percent in active
trading to a new high since September 2008.
Alinma Bank jumped 7.4 percent, Samba Financial
Group gained 2 percent and Al Rajhi Bank
climbed 0.6 percent.
"A lot of Saudi investors are getting cash-rich and volumes
on the market are huge but there is selling as well," said
Farouk Miah, acting head of research at NCB Capital. "It's not
purely speculative and it's a good sign of the market's
maturity."
Zain Saudi gained 1.3 percent and was the second
most active stock after Alinma. Sources have told Reuters the
telecoms operator was looking to refinance its $2.5 billion
Islamic syndicated loan that matures in July.
Dar al-Arkan, the biggest property developer,
slipped 2.1 percent in heavy trade. After the market closed, it
denied accusations of financial misconduct by the firm posted on
a website.
"The website makes various unproven allegations and
accusations. It largely relies on unauthenticated
documentations...," the firm said in a statement.
In Egypt, telecom shares helped lift the index by
2.4 percent to a seven-month high.
Orascom Telecom Media Technology (OTMT) surged 8.8
percent ahead of a shareholder meeting to vote on the sale of
most of the company's stake in Mobinil, which rose 3
percent.
"There has been a 10 to 15 percent discount on the chance
the deal would not go through," said Hisham Halaldeen of Naeem
Brokerage. "When you draw close to the deal you take the
up-balance."
Among other telecom stocks, Orascom Telecom leapt
7.9 percent and land-line monopoly Telecom Egypt edged
up 0.4 percent.
Orascom Construction Industries (OCI) climbed 3.4
percent after Iraq's cabinet approved awarding it a $363 million
contract to build a 1,014 megawatt gas power plant in the north
of the country.
Elsewhere, UAE's markets extend rally with National Central
Cooling (TABREED) leading gains on Dubai's index
.
Tabreed jumped 14.6 percent, Dubai Financial Market
, the Gulf's only listed bourse, rose 7.1 percent and
telecoms operator du gained 4.3 percent.
Dubai's index climbed 1.9 percent to its highest
level since November 2010.
Abu Dhabi's National Bank of Abu Dhabi gained 2.2
percent and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank rose 1.6
percent.
The benchmark climbed 0.7 percent to a near six-month
high.
"Abu Dhabi has advanced in a more controlled manner without
the extreme moves as seen in Dubai," said Bruce Powers, head of
research and analysis at Trust Securities. "The level 2,621 is
next target zone.
Elsewhere, Qatar's index advanced 0.6 percent,
trimming its 2012 losses to 0.4 percent.
In Oman, the index gained 0.5 percent to its highest
close since July 2011, and Kuwait's benchmark ticked up
0.2 percent.
(Editing by Firouz Sedarat)