By Nadia Saleem
| DUBAI, March 6
DUBAI, March 6 Dubai's bourse dropped from
a 16-month high on profit-taking on Tuesday after a rally, while
Egyptian shares rose to an eight-month high on foreign and local
buying, and other Gulf markets were mixed.
Dubai's index dropped 3.7 percent, down from
Sunday's 16-month closing high. Some analysts had expected a
correction after the region's sharpest rally this year.
"Dubai's index formed a doji candle yesterday; observing
such a candle after a long rally usually signals that a
correction is approaching, and sure enough the index fell today,
ahead of resistance at 1,800 points," said Sleiman Aboulhosn,
assistant fund manager at Al Masah Capital. A doji candle is
where the opening and closing price are identical.
Bellwether Emaar Properties dipped 3 percent,
Dubai Financial Market fell 6.5 percent and Deyaar
Development slumped 9.2 percent.
Contractor Arabtec closed 7.1 percent lower. Abu
Dhabi's Aabar Investments has raised its holding in
the builder to 5.28 percent, Arabtec said.
"Arabtec has weathered the worst of the storm and what would
benefit investors at this time is to get more clarity on what
the strategy is behind the stake purchase," said Ibrahim Masood,
senior investment officer at Mashreq bank.
"If there is a logical effect this would make investors more
bullish on Arabtec but in the absence of that, it doesn't tell
us much."
Foreign and institutional buying of blue-chip shares pushed
Egypt's main index to a new eight-month high, with real
estate companies still drawing much of the interest.
Property developer SODIC jumped 10 percent after
reporting strong sales of residential units.
Real estate was one of the worst-hit sectors after a popular
uprising last year, but analysts saw some signs of recovery.
"SODIC has been on the radar for the past two to three weeks,
backed by sales from the first phase of the same project and now
it's selling further phases," said Mohamed Radwan, head of
equities at Pharos. "But the gain is linked to broad interest in
real estate because of last year's depressed prices."
Rival Talaat Moustafa Group climbed 2.6 percent,
and developer Palm Hills added 3.1 percent.
In Saudi Arabia, petrochemicals stocks led the index
up 0.6 percent. It rose for a 14th-consecutive session in its
longest winning streak in more than five years.
Saudi Kayan Petrochemical jumped 5.5 percent, Nama
Chemicals rose 3.8 percent and Bellwether Saudi Basic
Industries Corp (SABIC) added 0.7 percent.
High oil prices fueled buying in petrochemical stocks.
Front-month Brent crude rose to an intra-day high of
$124.39 before falling back to $122.89 at 1032 GMT.
Telecom stocks lent support as Zain Saudi surged
5.6 percent and Etihad Etisalat climbed 0.8 percent.
"For telecoms, the competition is very tough but they got to
a valuation that was very attractive, and given the growing
consumer demand, it still looks attractive -- they're trading on
the lowest PE (price to earnings ratio) of all sectors," said
Paul Gamble, head of research at Jadwa Investment.
Abu Dhabi's index fell 0.6 on profit-taking after
hitting a seven-month high on Sunday, with First Gulf Bank
down 1.2 percent, Sorouh Real Estate slipping
5.5 percent and Aldar Properties shedding 4.7 percent.
TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index fell 3.7 percent to 1,689 points.
EGYPT
* The measure gained 1.6 percent to 5,429 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index rose 0.6 percent to 7,400 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index declined 0.6 percent to 2,610 points.
QATAR
* The benchmark dipped 0.7 percent to 8,666 points.
KUWAIT
* The measure gained 0.4 percent to 6,228 points.
OMAN
* The index eased 0.07 percent to 5,865 points.
BAHRAIN
* The measure climbed 0.4 percent to 1,157 points.
(Adduitional reporting by Tom Pfeiffer in Cairo; Editing by
Firouz Sedarat)