By Nadia Saleem
| DUBAI, March 12
DUBAI, March 12 Abu Dhabi's two largest
property developers lifted the emirate's bourse on Monday as
investors cheered the pair's merger talks, while Egypt's Palm
Hills dragged down the market after reporting lower
revenue.
Aldar Properties and Sorouh Real Estate
surged 9.8 percent each. The two firms said late on Sunday they
were looking at a state-backed merger and a decision was
expected within three months.
"Aldar holds a very high amount of debt on its balance sheet
as opposed to Sorouh, which has lower leverage and a better cash
flow visibility," said Ali Adou, portfolio manager at The
National Investor. "So the solution might be to merge both
entities and dilute the debt."
Aldar and Sorouh were up 45.7 and 55.8 percent respectively
in 2012, both rebounding from all-time lows in mid-January.
Investors however, are cautious of the long-term benefit
amid a struggling real estate sector.
"In the long run, I think it will have little impact -- this
doesn't make me a long-term buyer in either Sorouh or Aldar,"
said Robert McKinnon, ASAS Capital chief investment officer.
Abu Dhabi's benchmark advanced 1.1 percent in its
third straight gain, resuming a near two-month rally.
In Egypt, the second-biggest listed property developer, Palm
Hills, dragged down the main index 1.5
percent after reporting a 68 percent drop in 2011 sales revenue.
Palm Hills tumbled 9.8 percent.
Other real estate companies also traded down, with Amer
Group dropping 8.5 percent and Talaat Moustafa Group
down 3.9 percent.
"Palm Hills results were bad and it had a bad effect on the
bourse along with other real estate stocks like TMG," said
Hisham Metwalli, trader at Arab Finance brokerage.
Palm Hills suffered from last year's uprising that toppled
President Hosni Mubarak and is one of several real estate firms
that faced legal challenges to land deals with the state.
Dubai's index fell 1.1 percent, halting a two-day rebound
after last week's drop. The market had a strong bull run for the
last two-months, up 23.2 percent in 2012.
National Central Cooling tumbled 9.5 percent,
Dubai Investments shed 5.2 percent and bellwether
Emaar Properties slipped 0.3 percent.
In Saudi Arabia, the index edged higher 0.08
percent, hitting a fresh 41-month closing high. The market
traded 16 billion riyals ($4.27 billion), the largest turnover
since Feb. 28's 16.1 billion riyals, which was a four-year high.
Small-caps, real estate and insurance stocks dominated
volumes. Dar Al Arkan gained 4 percent and Emaar
Economic City jumped 7.7 percent, together accounting
for about a quarter of all shares traded.
"What's happening now is speculators are trading stocks with
prices close to 10 riyals but it's nothing fundamental," said
Hesham Abo-Jamee, chief executive officer at Bakheet Investment
Group. "These stocks are cheap by value, but not by valuations."
The insurance index slipped 0.3 percent.
In Qatar, the index eased 0.03 percent in slow trade
as investors shifted focus to better performing Gulf markets.
"Liquidity is always looking for a better return on
investment - this is why we are seeing a shift to the UAE," said
Firass Yaish, business development manager at ICM Capital.
"The Saudi market is also very promising in terms of return
on investment, but access is still limited."
In Oman, the index climbed 0.3 percent to a fresh
seven-month high.
MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
ABU DHABI
* The index gained 1.1 percent to 2,615 points.
EGYPT
* The measure fell 1.5 percent to 5,223 points.
DUBAI
* The index slipped 1.1 percent to 1,667 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index inched up 0.08 percent to 7,540 points.
OMAN
* The index gained 0.3 percent to 5,902 points.
QATAR
* The benchmark eased 0.03 percent to 8,634 points.
KUWAIT
* The measure eased 0.07 percent to 6,150 points.
BAHRAIN
* The measure eased 0.03 percent to 1,150 points.
(Additional reporting by Yasmine Saleh in Cairo; Editing by
Firouz Sedarat)