By Patrick Werr and Nadia Saleem
| CAIRO/DUBAI, March 13
CAIRO/DUBAI, March 13 Egypt's bourse
slumped to a three-week low on Tuesday after a series of reports
indicating its economic and political troubles are far from
over, while Gulf bourses closed mixed.
Cairo's benchmark index fell 3.3 percent to its
lowest close since Feb. 22. The index had risen by almost 50
percent in the two months to March 7.
Investor concerns have grown since Egypt's parliament voted
on Sunday to begin steps to withdraw confidence from the
military-appointed government, traders said.
"The intention of parliament to make a vote of no confidence
has affected the market. Everyone is reassessing the situation,"
said Osama Mourad of Arab Finance Brokerage.
Mohamed Radwan of Pharos Securities said financial companies
plunged partly on a report in al-Ahram newspaper that an accord
for a $3.2 billion loan Egypt is seeking from the IMF won't be
signed until April instead of the previously announced March.
Egypt is counting on the loan to help it stave off a fiscal
crisis after more than a year of economic and political
instability.
Pioneers Holding plummeted 9.8 percent, Citadel
Capital lost 9.6 percent and EFG-Hermes fell
7.5 percent.
Real estate companies also suffered after Palm Hills
, Talaat Moustafa (TM) and Amer Group
reported losses or poor earnings for 2011 over the
last few days.
Amer Group dropped 8.9 percent after reporting on Tuesday a
56 slump in 2011 net profit. TM plunged 9.8 percent. It posted a
9 percent drop in full-year profit.
In the UAE, the two bourses lifted in late-trade as fresh
buying at lower entry levels boosted stocks.
Abu Dhabi's benchmark climbed 0.3 percent in its
fourth straight gain, recovering most of last week's sell-off.
Aldar Properties and Sorouh Real Estate
recovered early-session losses, closing 1.5 percent and 2.2
percent higher respectively.
Property and construction stocks lead gains in Dubai. The
index closed 0.9 percent higher.
Emaar Properties gained 2 percent, while Deyaar
Development rose 3.8 percent. Contractor Arabtec
was up 2 percent.
Emirates NBD slipped 0.3 percent. Dubai's largest
bank, which has been grappling with impairments, plans to lay
off up to 15 percent of its workforce.
"There are sectors in Dubai which are core drivers of the
economy, like retail, tourism and logistics, and some of them
have recovered, while others, like real estate and banks, remain
in a challenging spot," said Ibrahim Masood, senior investment
officer at Mashreq bank.
"There's clearly a lot of speculative trading and investors
should be careful in evaluating their risk-return trade-off if
they are looking to initiate new positions."
Elsewhere, Saudi Arabia's index halted a three-day
rally, slipping 0.2 percent, with banks stocks dragging.
Heavyweight Al Rajhi Bank and Samba Financial
Group dipped 0.6 and 1.5 percent respectively.
In Oman, Bank Dhofar surged to a seven-month high
after a court rules in favour of the lender in a 26.1 million
rial ($67.8 million) lawsuit.
Shares in Dhofar finished 9.9 percent higher. It was ordered
to pay the sum to Oman International Bank (OIB) last
year, but an appeals court overruled the previous judgment, a
bourse statement said on Tuesday. OIB slipped 0.4 percent.
Dhofar had provisioned the full amount in the second quarter
of 2011, which analysts say it can write back on its books.
Muscat's index gained 0.9 percent to its largest
one-day gain in two weeks, to close at its highest level since
July 2011.
TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
EGYPT
* The measure fell 3.3 percent to 5,052 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index slipped 0.2 percent to 7,522 points.
OMAN
* The index gained 0.9 percent to 5,957 points.
DUBAI
* The index climbed 0.9 percent to 1,682 points.
QATAR
* The benchmark eased 0.05 percent to 8,630 points.
KUWAIT
* The measure slipped 0.03 percent to 6,149 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index climbed 0.3 percent to 2,623 points.
BAHRAIN
* The measure advanced 0.2 percent to 1,152 points.
(Editing by Firouz Sedarat)