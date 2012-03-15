By Shaimaa Fayed and Nadia Saleem
| CAIRO/DUBAI, March 15
CAIRO/DUBAI, March 15 Egyptian stocks rose
for a second day on Thursday on expectations that a $3.2 billion
IMF loan deal is close, while United Arab Emirates bourses ended
lower on profit-taking after recent rallies, and other Gulf
markets were mixed.
Cairo's main index gained 1.6 percent on its second
day of gains following declines that pulled it down 7 percent.
Egypt is seeking a $3.2 billion emergency loan from the
International Monetary Fund that could pave the way for loans
from other donors. A delegation from the IMF is expected to
visit Cairo next week.
"We have to look at the IMF funding which is close to
becoming a done deal by early April," said Chamel Fahmy of
Pharos Securities.
"Its impact on the financial sector will be very positive
and will influence the valuation of companies to the upside."
"Secondly, the constitution-drafting committee should be
announced by March 24. This in itself is a catalyst," Fahmy
said.
Egypt's bourse is among the world's top performers this year
but is still well below its levels prior to a popular uprising
that unseated the country's president in February 2011.
Many investors, especially foreigners, are wary of an
uncertain political transition to democracy after more than a
year of turbulent army rule that hammered the economy.
Elected members of both houses of parliament are due to vote
on Saturday on selection criteria for an assembly that will
write Egypt's new constitution, the focus of tension between the
ruling generals and political forces.
Ezz Steel gained 4.6 percent, Amer Group
rises 2.7 percent and Palm Hills added 2.1 percent.
In Dubai, index finished 0.5 percent lower, down in
two of last six session. It closed the week up 4.5 percent.
"More sellers came in today, taking risk off the books ahead
of the weekend," said Sleiman Aboulhosn at Al Masah Capital.
"Next week will be decisive in determining our next
short-term trajectory. Further consolidation will be inevitable
if we don't see buyers come back strong early next week."
Dubai Financial Market and Dubai Investment
slipped 3.3 percent each.
Abu Dhabi's benchmark slipped 0.2 percent, closing
the week up 2.5 percent. First Gulf Bank and Abu Dhabi
Commercial Bank fell 1.8 and 1.3 percent respectively.
In Qatar, the index halted a three-session decline,
closing 0.4 percent higher.
Banks supported gains, with heavyweight Qatar National Bank
up 0.4 percent and Masraf Al Rayan rising
0.6 percent.
"The calmness of the previous trading sessions indicates the
market is trying to build a new base for a strong up-wave in the
coming period," said Firass Yaish at ICM Capital.
"The investor confidence is still there and it will make
them hold on to their shares."
In Oman, the index eased 0.4 percent from an
eight-month high, as Bank Dhofar dipped 0.8 percent
after jumping earlier this week on a favourable ruling in a
lawsuit against Oman International Bank.
OIB shares fell 1.1 percent, as uncertainty caused pressure
on both stocks.
"There's a bit of profit-taking today, plus conflict in
views around the Bank Dhofar and OIB case," said Harikumar Varma
at Gulf Baader Capital Markets.
"The market trend remains positive at least until the month
end -- until dividend time is over. Beyond that, it would depend
on the regional trend and consequent fund flows," Varma added.
THURSDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
EGYPT
* The index gained 1.6 percent to 5,169 points.
DUBAI
* The measure slipped 0.5 percent to 1,683 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index dipped 0.2 percent to 2,626 points.
OMAN
* The index lost 0.4 percent to 5,951 points.
QATAR
* The benchmark gained 0.4 percent to 8,660 points.
KUWAIT
* The measure advanced 0.6 percent to 6,200 points.
BAHRAIN
* The measure gained 0.3 percent to 1,152 points.
(Editing by Firouz Sedarat)