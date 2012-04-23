By Tom Pfeiffer and Nadia Saleem
| CAIRO/DUBAI, April 23
CAIRO/DUBAI, April 23 Egypt's bourse jumped on
Monday after the regulator approved France Telecom's
offer for a stake in Mobinil, while Saudi stocks
extended their decline as investors booked profits, while other
Gulf bourses closed mixed.
Mobinil soared 6.7 percent after Egyptian regulator EFSA
said France Telecom could bid for most of the outstanding shares
in the company, a venture between the French group and local
partner Orascom Telecom Media and Technology.
Mobinil was trading for weeks below France Telecom's offer
price of 202.5 Egyptian pounds ($33.49) per share, partly
because of concern that EFSA might not approve the purchase.
"Locals are getting in to benefit from the 5 percent premium
but foreigners want to get out as they don't want to wait a
month for their money given the risk of a currency drop," said
Teymour el-Derini of Naeem Brokerage.
OTMT gained 2.1 percent after it was suspended for most of
the morning.
In Saudi Arabia, the index ended 0.7 percent lower
at 7,525 points, trimming year-to-date gains to 17.3 percent. It
is down 5.3 percent from April 3's three-and-a-half year peak.
"The bears found their way to start a new attack toward the
bulls," said Mohabeldeen Agena, head of technical analysis at
Cairo's Beltone Financial.
"The market will move flat between the current support of
7,250 and the current key resistance of 7,600, followed by
another dip toward 7,100 and 7,000 points, which is a sell
opportunity for short-term investors.
"For medium-term investors, the dip toward 7,100 and 7,000
is a strong buy opportunity because it will be the last dip,"
Agena added.
Heavyweight Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC)
lost 0.5 and Samba Financial Group dipped 1 percent.
In Dubai's, the index ended 0.6 percent lower, down
for a sixth session in seven. It is down 6.5 percent from March
5's 16-month high.
Bellwether Emaar Properties eased 0.3 percent
lower ahead of its results expected this week.
"The market is looking for direction and a breakout will be
the second wave of the rally," said Haissam Arabi, chief
executive at Gulfmena Investments, adding that results,
especially those from Emaar, should support.
"However, sentiment from the euro zone and global fears may
not help," Arabi said. "We may see the range broken downwards to
find support at a lower range."
Abu Dhabi's index rose 0.1 percent from Sunday's
nine-week low. Abu Dhabi National Energy (Taqa) was
the main support, up 3.1 percent.
"Investors are waiting on the sidelines for ... results.
There may be a positive surprise from banks," Arabi added.
In Qatar, the benchmark slipped 0.1 percent.
Commercial Bank of Qatar ended flat after it posted a
5.6 percent jump in earnings on Sunday, missing forecasts.
MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
EGYPT
* The index climbed 2.5 percent to 4,948 points.
Saudi Arabia
* The benchmark dipped 0.7 percent to 7,525 points.
DUBAI
* The index slipped 0.6 percent to 1,641 points.
ABU DHABI
* The measure ticked up 0.1 percent to 2,499 points.
QATAR
* The index eased 0.1 percent at 8,693 points.
OMAN
* The index slipped 0.2 percent to 5,959 points.
KUWAIT
* The measure climbed 0.4 percent to 6,327 points.
BAHRAIN
* The measure fell 0.5 percent to 1,151 points.
($1 = 6.0473 Egyptian pounds)
(Editing by Firouz Sedarat)