DUBAI, April 24 Shares in Dubai's Arabtec surged on Tuesday after a unit of the builder won new contracts, helping the bourse index make its largest daily gain in three weeks, while other Gulf bourses were mixed in muted trade.

Arabtec jumped 6.2 percent, extending year-to-date gains to 127 percent.

Its unit, Target Engineering Construction, won contracts worth $137 million in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

Arabtec shares have surged this year as Abu Dhabi state-owned fund Aabar increased its stake in the firm to 10.45 percent. Investors are expecting the builder to win more contracts in Abu Dhabi.

"Because of its relation with Aabar, it will get more contracts, but it's trading at a huge premium, which is not warranted," said Shakeel Sarwar, head of asset management at investment bank SICO in Bahrain.

"It is over-valued compared to other regional contracting companies and it needs to lose some fat in its share price."

Dubai's index finished 1.8 percent higher in its biggest rise since April 3 to extend 2012 gains to 23.4 percent.

Logistics operator Aramex gained 1.1 percent. It posted a 22 percent rise in earnings.

Abu Dhabi's benchmark gained 0.2 percent, as telecom operator Etisalat rose 0.9 percent, after posting above-estimate earnings on Monday.

Sorouh Real Estate and Aldar Property climbed 3.7 and 1.8 percent respectively.

In Egypt, the main index dipped 0.8 percent after heavyweight Orascom Telecom said it planned not to pay a dividend because of ongoing problems at its Algerian unit.

The stock fell 5.2 percent. The company, controlled by Russia's Vimpelcom, said it would ask shareholders to approve its plan to drop the dividend payment because the problems in Algeria had affected the group's liquidity.

In Qatar, the index resumed a downward trend that started in early April, with investors unimpressed by earnings.

The benchmark slipped 0.3 percent, down 1.3 percent so far in 2012 as decliners outnumbered gainers 14 to three.

In Saudi Arabia, the index eased 0.2 percent as trading volume fell to a nine-week low of 9.9 billion riyals ($2.6 billion).

The benchmark, up 17.1 percent this year, is consolidating gains as investors await fresh cues.

"Now that earnings season has ended in Saudi Arabia, it will take the lead from global sentiment," said Amer Khan, fund manager at Shuaa Asset Management.

Bellwether Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) slipped 0.2 percent, Al Rajhi Bank shed 1 percent and Samba Financial Group declined 1.5 percent.

"The market rallied sharply and price-to-earning ratios have jumped from 10-12 times to about 14-15 times and the market is no longer cheap," says Shakeel Sarwar, head of asset management at Securities & Investment Co (SICO) in Bahrain. "But macro situation is good, with strong growth prospect-- the index should consolidate at these levels before making a fresh move."

TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

DUBAI

* The index rose 1.8 percent to 1,670 points.

ABU DHABI

* The measure gained 0.2 percent to 2,505 points.

QATAR

* The index slipped 0.3 percent at 8,664 points.

EGYPT

* The index slipped 0.8 percent to 4,908 points.

Saudi Arabia

* The benchmark eased 0.2 percent to 7,512 points.

OMAN

* The measure slipped 0.1 percent to 5,952 points.

KUWAIT

* The index inched up 0.02 percent to 6,328 points.

BAHRAIN

* The measure fell 0.3 percent to 1,148 points. (Additional reporting by Tom Pfeiffer in Cairo; Editing by Firouz Sedarat)