DUBAI May 1 Most Gulf bourses closed lower on Tuesday with Dubai's index falling for a fifth session as investors booked profits while activity was muted with some regional and international markets closed for a May Day holiday.

Dubai bellwether Emaar Properties slipped 0.6 percent, Dubai Investments shed 1.3 percent and contractor Drake and Scull fell 1.6 percent.

The emirate's index dropped 0.5 percent, trimming 2012 gains to 20 percent.

"Low volumes and the absence of catalysts usually lead to some downward consolidation, and we're seeing that in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi," said Sleiman Aboulhosn, assistant fund manager at Al Masah Capital.

"It looks like things might quiet down a bit with summer approaching. We're watching out for new catalyst, but short-term, things are quiet this week."

Shuaa Capital gained 4.6 percent after saying it expects to reduce costs by 14 percent in the second half of 2012 and has completed job cuts.

"We now have a clear direction, a significantly reduced cost base and a much higher degree of financial visibility," Shuaa's executive chairman said in a market update for shareholders ahead of its quarterly earnings.

Abu Dhabi's index ended little changed at 2,505 points.

In Qatar, the index eased 0.4 percent, its first decline in four sessions. The market is down 1.2 percent in 2012, the only Gulf bourse making year-to-date losses.

Barwa Real Estate dropped 2.9 percent after it posted a first-quarter profit of 292.5 million riyals ($80.34 million), down 47 percent from the year-earlier period.

Doha Bank fell 2.1 percent.

Qatar Navigation (Milaha) gained 0.4 percent. It said its quarterly net profit decreased 7.8 percent, but earnings per share grew to 2.47 riyals from 2.28 riyals.

In Saudi Arabia, the index finished lower for a second session in three as investors booked profits.

Banks and petrochemical stocks were the main drag. Samba Financial Group and Banque Saudi Fransi fell 1.5 and 0.8 percent respectively.

National Industrialization Company (Tasnee) shed 1.9 percent. The petrochemicals firm said it will begin meeting investors next week ahead of a potential debut Islamic bond, or sukuk.

Yanbu National Petrochemical lost 1.4 percent and Saudi Kayan Petrochemical slipped 0.6 percent.

The index slipped 0.2 percent to 7,545 points, trading sideways in a tight range since the end of earnings season.

"The Saudi market is trading between 7,200 and 7,600, which are the resistance and support levels, and is waiting for a catalyst to move it out of this range," said Marwan Shurrab, vice-president and chief trader at Gulfmena Investments.

Elsewhere, Kuwait's index climbed 0.5 percent to its highest finish since May 2011.

Local retail investors make up the bulk of trading activity, betting on cheap stocks for short-term gains, despite institutional investors expecting weak quarterly earnings.

Small-caps extended gains, with Abyaar Real Estate and Manazel Holding rising 5.3 percent and 4.8 percent respectively. Investor Holding climbed 5 percent.

In Oman, the index fell 0.6 percent, down in the last seven of nine sessions as investors booked recent gains after a mixed set of earnings. The market hit a 10-month high in early April.

Oman International Bank slumped 7.6 percent, after earnings dropped 45.4 percent to 2.4 million rials ($6.23 million). The stock accounted for 60 percent of all shares traded on the index.

Egypt and Bahrain's bourses were closed.

