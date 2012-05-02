CAIRO/DUBAI May 2 Egypt's market fell on
Wednesday as concerns weighed over the country's transition to
democracy after deadly clashes near the Defence Ministry in
Cairo, while Dubai's bourse fell for a sixth session and other
markets were flat.
Cairo's benchmark index fell 0.6 percent
"The market is reacting to the violence and clashes," said
Mohamed Radwan of Pharos Securities.
Eleven people were killed and more than 160 wounded near the
ministry after armed men assaulted protesters demanding an end
to army rule, prompting two Islamist candidates to suspend their
presidential election campaigns.
"There seems to be a complete political fragmentation,"
Radwan said, citing problems over the drafting of a constitution
and speculation that the presidential election scheduled to
begin on May 23 may be postponed.
Real estate stocks tumbled as local investors in particular
bailed out.
Palm Hills slumped 7.9 percent, Egyptian Resorts
lost 6.3 percent, Talaat Moustafa dropped 5
percent and Amer Group declined 2.9 percent.
In the United Arab Emirates, Dubai's large-caps dragged down
the index to a 10-week low, nearly breaking it out of
its sideways trend.
Heavyweight Emaar Properties dropped 3.1 percent,
trimming 2012 gains to 22.6 percent, after it went ex-dividend.
Dubai Investments fell 7.4 percent, also going
ex-dividend. Lender Emirates NBD and telecom operator
du shed 1.4 and 0.3 percent respectively.
The index fell 1.6 percent to its lowest finish since Feb.
21. The benchmark is still up 18 percent this year.
"Markets around the world have gone up quite a bit,
especially in Dubai earlier this year, so we have to worry about
some sort of a pause over the summer," said an Abu Dhabi-based
trader who asked not to be identified.
"But if companies continue to come out with reasonably good
numbers, you might see more activity in this summer compared to
other summers."
Abu Dhabi's index ended little changed.
In Qatar, the bourse eased 0.07 percent, down for a
second session in five.
Barwa Real Estate extended declines, falling 1.1
percent, since posting a 47 percent drop in quarterly earnings.
Elsewhere, Saudi Arabia's bourse gave up early-session gains
driven by upbeat global markets and finished flat as day traders
booked profits.
"In the last few week, the correlation with global markets
has returned slightly," said Tariq Alalaiwat, Saudi-based
research analyst at NCB Capital.
"If the global picture clears up and begins to look brighter
than we might see some more activity in the petchem names."
European shares joined in a worldwide rally on Wednesday
after strong U.S. factory activity data and a pickup in Asia
raised hopes of a global economic recovery.
Elsewhere, Oman's index ended 0.3 percent higher and
Kuwait's index climbed 0.6 percent.
