CAIRO/DUBAI May 8 Egypt's bourse rallied to a seven week high on Tuesday, underpinned by optimism for a smooth presidential election and the first increase in foreign reserves since 2010, while Gulf bourses closed mixed in muted trade.

Cairo's index rose for a fourth day, adding 0.6 percent to 5,056 points, its highest close since March 22. Mobinil - subject of a tender offer by France Telecom - dominated trading and gained 0.4 percent.

Clashes in a Cairo neighbourhood left 12 people dead last week and fuelled concern that the long awaited presidential vote could be delayed. Those fears have abated since the clashes died down.

Central bank figures on Sunday showed Egypt's foreign reserves stabilised for the first time since an uprising ousted the country's president last year.

The data indicated a partial recovery in tourism and a slowdown in capital outflows after more than a year of economic turmoil.

"As long as we stay above 5,000 points, confidence will grow," said Mohamed Radwan at Pharos Securities. "But foreigners are still not coming in and they won't as long as the political situation has not stabilised."

Elsewhere, Dubai's index slumped to a 12-week closing low as wary investors extended selling.

It dropped 0.5 percent in its ninth decline in 10 sessions to its lowest close since Feb. 16.

Volumes have slumped in recent weeks and may decrease further, with trading usually slowing down significantly over the summer as investors escape the searing summer heat.

"Selling pressure hasn't abated much in Dubai, the short-term downtrend is intact," said Sleiman Aboulhosn, assistant fund manager at Al Masah Capital.

"Oil prices and other regional markets are also under pressure. The advent of summer is partly to blame, but global factors are also playing a role. Locally, we feel a bit more weakness over the next couple weeks is likely, given the current trend and decline in sentiment."

Dubai Financial Market dropped 3.7 percent, trimming its year-to-date gains to 25 percent.

The Gulf's only listed bourse reported a 14-fold rise in earnings. This increase was due to a surge in trading volumes during an early-year bourse rally and was widely anticipated.

"In 2012, we expect the company's revenue to increase by 79.5 percent as the investor risk appetite returns... also aided by the 4 percent expected expansion in Dubai's economy," Turki Al-Yaqout, financial analyst at Global Investment House, said in a note.

In Qatar, mid-cap stocks lifted the index by 0.2 percent as bargain-hunters stepped in.

Masraf Al Rayan and Qatar Islamic Bank rose 0.2 and 0.3 percent respectively. Commercial Bank of Qatar gained 0.3 percent.

Elsewhere, Saudi Arabia's benchmark advanced 0.2 percent, halting a three-day decline but daily turnover fell to its lowest since Jan. 14.

Bellwether Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) climbed 0.5 percent and Saudi Arabian Fertilizers rose 0.4 percent.

Cement stocks supported, with Yanbu Cement and Saudi Cement up 8.5 and 0.8 percent respectively.

Kingdom Holding, the investment vehicle of billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, advanced 2.9 percent.

Alwaleed is eyeing three big investments in the near-term, setting a high bar for the acquisitions as he pursues ambitious returns of at least 20 percent, he told a German newspaper.

TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

EGYPT

* The benchmark rose 0.6 percent to 5,056 points.

DUBAI

* The index fell 0.5 percent to 1,556 points.

ABU DHABI

* The measure eased 0.07 percent to 2,486 points.

QATAR

* The index climbed 0.2 percent to 8,667 points.

SAUDI ARABIA

* The benchmark gained 0.2 percent to 7,371 points.

KUWAIT

* The index slipped 0.1 percent to 6,485 points.

OMAN

* The measure advanced 0.2 percent to 5,802 points. (Editing by Firouz Sedarat)