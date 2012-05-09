DUBAI May 9 Saudi Arabia's bourse made its largest one-day drop in three weeks on Wednesday, leading losses across regional markets as global stock jitters and a drop in oil prices spurred investors to reduce their risk exposure.

The index of the largest Arab bourse tumbled 2 percent in its biggest one-day loss since April 15 to trim year-to-date gains to 12.5 percent.

"The Saudi market correction is driven by sentiment ... globally markets are seeing a bloodbath," said Tariq Alalaiwat, equity research analyst at NCB Capital.

"There is little news in the market and what there is, is all bad news."

The euro neared a three-month low and safe-haven German bonds and the Japanese yen rose on Wednesday as political disarray in Greece and the rising costs of fixing Spain's banks fuelled fears the euro zone debt crisis would take a sharp turn for the worse.

Worst hit were insurance stocks, a usual target for retail investors because their small-cap status makes them easier to move. The sector's index dropped 5.2 percent.

Bluechips Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) and Al Rajhi Bank fell 1 percent each.

Brent crude slipped towards $112 on Wednesday, on track for its longest losing streak in almost two years and the Saudi petrochemical index lost 1.7 percent.

Saudi petrochemical stocks tend to track oil prices, with crude impacting their bottom line. Oil is also seen as a proxy for global economic activity and therefore demand for petrochemical products.

"There are concerns about global growth and how long Europe can withstand its debt problems," said Mateb Al Ghanim, portfolio manager at Amlakuna Investment Group in Riyadh.

Europe is a major market for Saudi petrochemical products.

In the United Arab Emirates, Dubai's benchmark dropped 1.9 percent largest one-day loss since March 29, to end at to 1,527 points, its lowest close in nearly three months.

But it held above a strong support level.

"The 1,500 is a key level and if we break it, then it could start to look ugly," said Julian Bruce, EFG-Hermes director of institutional equity sales. "There is some cautious buying on key names now that they are nudging to interesting levels."

Emaar Properties and builder Arabtec headed declines, falling 2 and 5.1 percent respectively.

Builder Arabtec reported above-estimate first-quarter earnings on Wednesday, but its shares have more than doubled in value this year so the results were already more than priced in, analysts said.

Abu Dhabi's benchmark slipped 0.2 percent and Qatar closed 0.7 percent lower.

In Egypt, the main index dipped 0.5 percent but held above 5,000 points after a recent rally and technical analysts said they expect further gains in coming days.

The rally was driven by a slight increase in Egypt's foreign reserves last month and a calming of street protests against the ruling military council that boosted hopes for a peaceful presidential election in two weeks' time.

EFG-Hermes saw the biggest volume as it dipped 2.2 percent, while market heavyweight Orascom Construction fell 2.6 percent.

The index's declined followed four straight sessions of gains.

Elsewhere, Kuwait's benchmark fell 0.5 percent and Oman's index ended 1 percent lower.

